Ophthalmic Drugs: Advancing Your Ocular Drug Pipeline
Have Your Say: Key Questions Answered this November at Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
SMi Group are delighted to welcome your insights and have you join the discussions at Ophthalmic Drugs 2017, which is being held on the 28th – 29th November 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK. Have your say and questions answered during our two pivotal sessions, presented by Oxford BioMedica and NightstaRx.
DAY 1: Development of a Lentiviral Vector Platform for the Treatment of Chronic Ocular Disease
Speaker: Scott Ellis, Head of Early Development, Oxford BioMedica.
This presentation will introduce the LentiVector®
DAY 1: Novel Endpoints in Ophthalmic Clinical Trials
Speaker: Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, NightstaRx.
Get stuck in with NightstaRx as they examine how you can measure each key endpoint in a certain timescale, explore the pros and cons of these and gain a deeper understanding by hearing from regulators as they provide their feedback on these endpoints.
Ophthalmic Drugs
Date: 28th – 29th November 2017
Location: London, UK
