Ophthalmic Drugs: Advancing Your Ocular Drug Pipeline

August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


LONDON, England - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you have questions on novel endpoints in clinical trials? Looking to explore long-term clinical gene expression in patients? Interested in receiving progressive insight into the future of chronic ocular diseases?

SMi Group are delighted to welcome your insights and have you join the discussions at Ophthalmic Drugs 2017, which is being held on the 28th – 29th November 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK. Have your say and questions answered during our two pivotal sessions, presented by Oxford BioMedica and NightstaRx.

DAY 1: Development of a Lentiviral Vector Platform for the Treatment of Chronic Ocular Disease

Speaker: Scott Ellis, Head of Early Development, Oxford BioMedica.

This presentation will introduce the LentiVector® platform for gene and cell therapy, enable you to experience translating from preclinical studies to First-in-Man clinical trials and explore current challenges and future goals.

DAY 1: Novel Endpoints in Ophthalmic Clinical Trials

Speaker: Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, NightstaRx.

Get stuck in with NightstaRx as they examine how you can measure each key endpoint in a certain timescale, explore the pros and cons of these and gain a deeper understanding by hearing from regulators as they provide their feedback on these endpoints.

Check out the full agenda on www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2.

For those looking to attend there is currently a £300 early-bird saving, for a limited time only.

Further information is available on www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2.


Ophthalmic Drugs

Date: 28th – 29th November 2017

Location: London, UK

Website: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2

Sponsors:

-          EXPERIMENTICA

-          LEICA MICROSYSTEMS

---end---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

