 
News By Tag
* Algal Classification
* Habs
* Harmful Algal Blooms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

PhytoFind in situ Algal Classification Simplifies Identification of Harmful Algae

Turner Designs' PhytoFind Quickly Estimates Abundance of Algal Groups
 
 
PhytoFind-PR-Web-Res+
PhytoFind-PR-Web-Res+
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Algal Classification
* Habs
* Harmful Algal Blooms

Industry:
* Science

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Environmental conditions are changing leading to significant shifts in algal populations. An example of this is the noticeable worldwide increase in Harmful Algal Blooms, primarily cyanobacteria. Identifying algal groups within a total phytoplankton population is critical as some groups can be toxic, affecting public health and economies. Turner Designs is excited to introduce products facilitating increased understanding of the composition of algae populations.

PhytoFind provides in situ algal classification distinguishing among algal groups using specific fluorescence signatures. Real-time abundance estimates are calculated for PE-containing algae (mixed group), PC-containing algae (Cyanophyceae), and total algae (all other algal groups). Calculations include an automatic correction for interference from dissolved organic materials (DOM) providing more accurate real-time estimates. Optics are optimized to minimize interference from turbidity.  Abundances are displayed and logged as group percentages along with temperature, depth, and accurate chlorophyll (µg/L) concentrations.

PhytoFind's durable Delrin housing is highly resistant to harsh environments. Additional antifouling materials such as wipers and copper plates can be included to minimize biofouling for long term deployments.  If deploying long-term, a high capacity external submersible battery with an estimated maximum deployment time of three months is available.  All PhytoFinds have a large capacity for internal memory storage (over 60,000 data lines).

PhytoFind is factory-calibrated; no calibration standards or tools are required.  Solid state optoelectronics ensure long term instrument stability.  Solid reference standards are available for users wanting to confirm stability in the calibration.

For more information please visit http://www.turnerdesigns.com.

Contact
Turner Designs
Tom Brumett, Sales Engineer
***@turnerdesigns.com
End
Source:Turner Designs
Email:***@turnerdesigns.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Turner Designs, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share