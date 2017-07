PhytoFind in situ Algal Classification Simplifies Identification of Harmful Algae

Turner Designs' PhytoFind Quickly Estimates Abundance of Algal Groups

-- Environmental conditions are changing leading to significant shifts in algal populations. An example of this is the noticeable worldwide increase in Harmful Algal Blooms, primarily cyanobacteria. Identifying algal groups within a total phytoplankton population is critical as some groups can be toxic, affecting public health and economies. Turner Designs is excited to introduce products facilitating increased understanding of the composition of algae populations.PhytoFind providesalgal classification distinguishing among algal groups using specific fluorescence signatures. Real-time abundance estimates are calculated for PE-containing algae (mixed group), PC-containing algae (Cyanophyceae), and total algae (all other algal groups). Calculations include an automatic correction for interference from dissolved organic materials (DOM) providing more accurate real-time estimates. Optics are optimized to minimize interference from turbidity. Abundances are displayed and logged as group percentages along with temperature, depth, and accurate chlorophyll (µg/L) concentrations.PhytoFind's durable Delrin housing is highly resistant to harsh environments. Additional antifouling materials such as wipers and copper plates can be included to minimize biofouling for long term deployments. If deploying long-term, a high capacity external submersible battery with an estimated maximum deployment time of three months is available. All PhytoFinds have a large capacity for internal memory storage (over 60,000 data lines).PhytoFind is factory-calibrated;no calibration standards or tools are required. Solid state optoelectronics ensure long term instrument stability. Solid reference standards are available for users wanting to confirm stability in the calibration.For more information please visit http://www.turnerdesigns.com