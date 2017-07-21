News By Tag
PhytoFind in situ Algal Classification Simplifies Identification of Harmful Algae
Turner Designs' PhytoFind Quickly Estimates Abundance of Algal Groups
PhytoFind provides in situ algal classification distinguishing among algal groups using specific fluorescence signatures. Real-time abundance estimates are calculated for PE-containing algae (mixed group), PC-containing algae (Cyanophyceae)
PhytoFind's durable Delrin housing is highly resistant to harsh environments. Additional antifouling materials such as wipers and copper plates can be included to minimize biofouling for long term deployments. If deploying long-term, a high capacity external submersible battery with an estimated maximum deployment time of three months is available. All PhytoFinds have a large capacity for internal memory storage (over 60,000 data lines).
PhytoFind is factory-calibrated;
For more information please visit http://www.turnerdesigns.com.
