Reasons Why Some Women Owned Businesses Fail
Statistics show that 9 out of 10 new business ventures fail within the first three years of start up. Here's how you can avoid the most common mistakes, while positioning your business for success.
Well, I've never been big on statistics. While there is some value in the numbers, I believe that for women, an overwhelming majority of women experience business failure for other reasons.
* Society has conditioned women against being aggressive. As a result, generally speaking, women tend not to assert themselves as often as most of our male counterparts when it comes to going after business opportunities. Too many women take a more passive approach when it comes to sales and marketing. I believe that this whole idea of "waiting to be found" (in terms of relationships)
* Fear of asking for someone's business also prevents women from succeeding as entrepreneurs. My question is this…WHAT'S WRONG WITH ASKING? The Bible teaches us that we have not because we ask not. What's the worse that can happen, someone tells you no? So what? You will get a bunch of no's, because that's all part of the process. Learning how not to be put off by a "no", will help position you to maximize the "yes" when it comes.
* Some women tend to make Emotional Decisions when it comes to business, as opposed to keeping a level head, and focusing on the big picture. We need to seperate our feelings from the business, and not become easily offended when things don't go the way we want them to. By the same token, when advice is given, whether it's what we want to hear or not, we must at least be open to it. Being too rigid in terms of our vision can hinder our progress, and prevent us from receiving some really great ideas from some other unexpected sources.
You may be a business owner, or you may have a product, service, or ministry that you are thinking about launching. Let me encourage you by saying this: it is possible to have a successful launch.
Being armed with information, surrounded by people who hold you accountable, encourage and push you to succeed can go a long way. Yet what really matters at the end of the day is that YOU possess an unyielding desire to see it through. Understand this, it won't happen overnight, it will take time, months, maybe even years. The good news is that if you start now, you can strategize your life around it.
