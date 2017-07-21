 
News By Tag
* Nature
* Camping
* Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gunnislake
  Cornwall
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Rogue builders swindle campsite out of £10,000

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nature
Camping
Fundraising

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Gunnislake - Cornwall - England

Subject:
Sponsorships

GUNNISLAKE, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The COPPER POT CAMPSITE near Lower Metherell and Harrowbarrow have been conned out of almost £10,000 as a building firm has walked away with money without completing the agreed work.  The owners of the eco-friendly campsite have been left to face the prospect of their dream venture ending before it even begins.

The campsite, which will support the local economy by providing custom to local businesses and provide jobs, is based in the beautiful surrounds of the Tamar Valley (AONB). The venture is the brainchild of husband and wife James & Liana Lankester.  The COPPER POT CAMPSITE is an eco-friendly holiday spot for those wanting to be at one with nature.  Tucked away in the woodlands this campsite has been created almost completely by using natural materials.

Campsite owner James said "It's incredibly frustrating and upsetting that a building company could do this to another small business and take away their livelihood.  We've managed to secure the help of some local volunteers to keep the project moving forward but without a cash injection it's difficult to see a future for us here which is heart-breaking for everyone who's been involved up until now."

The COPPER POT CAMPSITE is now attempting to raise £50,000 to complete the project and have moved the proposed opening date from summer 2017 to 2018.  Local businesses in the area are already stepping forward to help support the project by offering their services, but funds are desperately needed to buy materials.

A crowd funding page has been set up to try and raise funds via potential donations and to raise funds by offering stays at a reduced rate for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The reduced rate of £55 per night instead of £85 is for two adults and two children...the 6m Bell tents can sleep 10 people, extra guests would be charged at £10 per person per night.

Corporate and private donations can be made at: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-copper-pot-smallholding-2/.

Further details can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CopperPotCampsite/

Contact
David Crawford
***@drakewallsmarketing.com
End
Source:The Copper Pot Campsite
Email:***@drakewallsmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Nature, Camping, Fundraising
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Gunnislake - Cornwall - England
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share