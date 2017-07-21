News By Tag
Rogue builders swindle campsite out of £10,000
The campsite, which will support the local economy by providing custom to local businesses and provide jobs, is based in the beautiful surrounds of the Tamar Valley (AONB). The venture is the brainchild of husband and wife James & Liana Lankester. The COPPER POT CAMPSITE is an eco-friendly holiday spot for those wanting to be at one with nature. Tucked away in the woodlands this campsite has been created almost completely by using natural materials.
Campsite owner James said "It's incredibly frustrating and upsetting that a building company could do this to another small business and take away their livelihood. We've managed to secure the help of some local volunteers to keep the project moving forward but without a cash injection it's difficult to see a future for us here which is heart-breaking for everyone who's been involved up until now."
The COPPER POT CAMPSITE is now attempting to raise £50,000 to complete the project and have moved the proposed opening date from summer 2017 to 2018. Local businesses in the area are already stepping forward to help support the project by offering their services, but funds are desperately needed to buy materials.
A crowd funding page has been set up to try and raise funds via potential donations and to raise funds by offering stays at a reduced rate for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The reduced rate of £55 per night instead of £85 is for two adults and two children...the 6m Bell tents can sleep 10 people, extra guests would be charged at £10 per person per night.
Corporate and private donations can be made at: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
Further details can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
