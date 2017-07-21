GD CAREpoint chosen to enhance patient care at Community Hospital

News By Tag
Community Hospital chooses to build long term relationship with GD.
Munster, IN July, 2017 — GD has announced that Community Hospital has joined the family of more than 800 hospital and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) communication system implementations by the company. The Indiana based hospital and local EMS network have taken the initiative to enhance patient care by implementing new CAREpoint workstations. GD's CAREpoint Workstation & e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine systems help hospitals and EMS improve patient care while reducing costs through process and QA improvements, plus better documentation and data management. "Managing patient care the Emergency Department is complex enough.", says Curt Bashford, GD's CEO. "Integrating prehospital care from EMS with the ED and critical services like trauma, cardiology and neurology magnifies it. This is where Responsive Innovation from GD makes a real difference."
Like other hospitals throughout the Unites States, Community Hospital will use GD's CAREpoint to manage all its EMS related activities from the powerful workstation. Typical usage goals aimed to deliver a strong Return on Investment (ROI) through improvements in patient care and cost reduction include:
· Improving EMS call handling and notifications from 2-way radio, phone and web
· Reduce door-to-treatment times for Stroke, STEMI, and Trauma
· Provide secure mobile notifications to remote Cardio, Neuro, and Trauma teams
· Simplify and unify reception, distribution, and documentation of prehospital 12-Lead ECGs
· Enhance CQI with better documentation, digital voice/data logging and reporting tools
· Implement a HIPAA-secure platform for Mobile Telemedicine pictures, video and data
· Overall enhancement to on-line medical direction and decision support
About Community Hospital
Community Healthcare System is one medical provider organized across three hospital campuses. It links three Indiana hospitals - Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart - and many outpatient clinics and physician offices. The system is dedicated to maintain the Catholic tradition of St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center as well as the non-sectarian foundation of Community Hospital. Combining advanced technology with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, forefront research, and a network of highly qualified physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, the health system provides exceptional care for the mind, body and spirit. Through integration, the system focuses on opportunities to increase overall growth, improve operating efficiency, and realize capital to better serve patients, physicians, and employees.
About CAREpoint & e-Bridge
Responsive Innovation includes the CAREpoint Workstation (http://www.general-
e-BRIDGE Mobile Telemedicine apps enable the sharing of real-time, HIPAA-compliant multi-media messaging: voice, text, pictures, video clips and live video; as well as data from connected devices such as NIBP, SP02, weight, ultrasound, and more. Available for smartphones, tablets and PCs, the apps are used for consults between EMS, mobile integrated health-community paramedicine, hospitals, and public safety entities for enhancing patient care.
About GD (General Devices)
Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD is a medical device and technology solution company. Its Core Purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation for public safety responders and health care providers. For more than three decades, GD has been the leader in EMS-hospital communications and mobile telemedicine systems, connecting care providers nationwide and handling over 10,000 calls daily.
