Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for St. Charles, Missouri: A Brief History

Local author James W. Erwin will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
St. Charles, Missouri
St. Charles, Missouri
 
ST. PETERS, Mo. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for St. Charles, Missouri: A Brief History

Local author James W. Erwin will be available to sign copies of book

Louis Blanchette came to Les Petites Côtes (the Little Hills) in 1769. The little village, later dubbed San Carlos del Misury by the Spanish and St. Charles by the Americans, played a major role in the early history of Missouri.

It launched Lewis and Clark's expedition, as well as countless other westbound settlers. It served as the first capital of the new state. Important politicians, judges, soldiers, businesspersons, educators and even a saint all called St. Charles home.

Despite its rapid growth from a sleepy French village into a dynamic city amid one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, St. Charles never forgot its history. Author James Erwin tells the story of its fascinating heritage.

Highlights from the book include:

·         The first Missouri legislature spent sixty-six of its eighty-one days in session arguing about where to locate the temporary capital. Finally, after numerous votes, they compromised on St. Charles.

·         The first Capitol was located on the second floor of the Charles and Ruloff Peck Store on Main Street, where as a State Historic Site it can still be visited.

·         During the Civil War, St. Charles supplied soldiers to both sides.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

320 Mid Rivers Center Drive

St. Peters, MO 63376

When:  Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
