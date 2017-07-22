News By Tag
Reader Views Announces 10th Annual Literary Awards Call for Entries
Now in its' 10th year, the Reader Views Literary Awards contest helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize many of the most creative and exciting books in the industry.
Categories include children's fiction and non-fiction by age groups; numerous adult fiction categories include fantasy, historical fiction, poetry, romance, science fiction, mystery/thriller, short story collections and more; non-fiction categories include art, memoir, biography, business, health, self-help, spirituality, travel and writing/publishing. There are also several special sponsored awards included. Prizes range from $100 in cash to press releases, advertising, interviews and other special author services. The book's copyright date must be for the same year as the awards. Books may be entered in multiple categories. Early bird registration at a discounted entry fee is available through October 31, 2017. Final entry deadline is December 31, 2017. Entry information, registration forms and further details can be found online at http://readerviews.com/
The judges consist of the Reader Views staff of reviewers. Reviewers are avid readers and experts in their fields, and are representative of an author's target reading audience. Judging criteria is content/originality, presentation/
"Reader Views reviews more than 2,000 books per year from budding authors who have worked hard to achieve their dream of being published," says Susan Violante, Managing Editor of Reader Views. "Our Annual Literary Awards recognize the very best of these up-and-coming authors, all talented writers who we know have very promising writing careers ahead of them."
About Reader Views
Since its inception, Reader Views has reviewed thousands of books and provided a multitude of publicity services including press releases, live interviews, book videos, and formatting of books and eBooks. Reader Views has helped open the door to a broader audience for self-published and small press authors. For more information about Reader Views and its services visit http://www.Readerviews.com.
