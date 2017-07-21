 
Led screen display Services Singapore

 
WOODLANDS, Singapore - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Zoom Visual Pte Ltd lights up the nation with the brightness of LED Screen Display with advance LED technologies.

Being the leader in LED display field, Zoom Visual had continuously indenting different type of LED display that suite different venues, environments and usages. They provide unique solutions for your LED display needs.

Lately, Zoom Visual had goneportable. They had brought in portable fine pitches LED screen with the pixel pitch as low as 1.2mm. It clarity is almost as good as a LED TV. It brings a 'WOW' effect to the market. These portable fine pitch LEDs can replace projectors and TVs in the conference and training room and even home. With it sleek and seamless design, it can fix up to different sizes according to your required design. Be it commercial or residential usages, it definitely hype up your decoration drastically.

The portable LED come in different specifications to cater for your required budget as well. With the attraction of eyeballs creates, it is truly worth the try!

http://www.zoomvisual.com.sg

http://www.zoomvisual.com.sg
