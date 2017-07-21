 
High Security: Carl F Groupco's Hot Topic

 
 
TS 007 2star High Security Door Handle
TS 007 2star High Security Door Handle
 
PETERBOROUGH, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Growing demand for high security hardware is reported by Carl F Groupco. The introduction of Document Q, which stipulates adequate prevention of unauthorised access and safe means of escape for new buildings, has triggered an increase in fabricator enquiries for compliant high security hardware solutions.

Security standards are also a hot topic for hardware manufacturers developing affordable solutions to achieve accreditation. The Trojan Sparta 2* door handle, introduced in the 2017 edition of Carl F Groupco's catalogue, is one example – the handle is intrinsic in achieving TS 007 when used alongside a 1* cylinder, such as the CFG1* profile cylinder.

Confirming the company's long-standing focus on security and expertise in standards, John Mitchell, Technical Manager for Carl F Groupco said:

"We ensure that we understand the standards that impact hardware and we share this knowledge with our customers to support them both in product selection and throughout the testing process. Document Q has been a particularly significant development that has impacted the industry and is driving change in hardware selection."

Safety and security features play an important role in Carl F Groupco's portfolio, which currently comprises over 7,000 product lines. The company also supplies one of the largest selections of PAS 24 and Secured by Design approved window and door hardware ranges to the UK market.

Carl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330

For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk

Carl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WA

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk        www.smartsecure.co.uk

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

