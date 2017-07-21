News By Tag
Portable NYC Guide Is The Ultimate Travel Guide Of Historic Locals In New York
Portable NYC Guide is a new NY based travel guide app created by the developer studio ArtsInteractive.
The app is inspired by the historic bars and locals and it is the only New York guide app that has this selection of must-visit historic bars, restaurants and landmarks.
"All of the current New York travel guide apps include only new popular bars. We can agree that they are amazing, but this city has a lot more to offer, especially in terms of charm and history. That is what we wanted to achieve with the Portable NYC Guide", stated from ArtsInteractive.
To make it easier for the user, the app features detailed information, navigation, photos and stories about the importance of that particular local. There are more than 20 historic bars, restaurants, spots and landmarks within the app.
"We included all sorts of different details to fully describe these locations. Our team did in-depth research so the info is relevant and presented in an inviting way. The end result is really impressive data for 20+ landmarks and bars. We warmly recommend it to anyone in search for great amusement and entertainment while in New York", added from ArtsInteractive.
The app is free and available for Android devices. ArtsInteractive also have two separate apps in Portably NYC Facts and Portably NYC History.
Google Play Download Link: https://play.google.com/
Amazon Download Link: https://www.amazon.com/
