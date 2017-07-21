 
Three Law Firms Renew Leases at Court Plaza South in Hackensack, N.J

Transactions Total 40,300 Square Feet at Downtown Office Complex
 
 
Court Plaza South
Court Plaza South
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Three law firms have renewed leases totaling 40,300 square feet at Court Plaza South in Hackensack. Located at 21 Main Street, Court Plaza South is part of the three-building Court Plaza (http://www.sanzari.com/property/court-plaza/) office complex, owned and managed by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. (http://www.sanzari.com/) The transactions were negotiated in-house by Stephen C. Jennings, vice-president of leasing and marketing.

In the largest transaction, full-service regional law firm Archer P.C. (formerly Archer & Greiner) – with practice areas that include corporate, estate and trust, family and matrimonial, labor and employment, and medical and personal injury, among others - renewed its 30,300-square-foot lease. Archer was represented by Jack Fatigati of The Garibaldi Group. Additionally, litigation firm Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP renewed its lease for 7,500 square feet. Kevin J. Murphy and Peter T. Rossi of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank served as tenant's broker in the transaction. General practice firm Springstead & Maurice LLC, which occupies 2,500 square feet, also renewed its lease at the mirrored-glass complex.

"Law firms that establish a presence at Court Plaza value the prestige and convenience that comes with conducting business in a premier downtown office environment within walking distance of the Bergen County Courthouse," said Jennings. "We are pleased these three successful law firms have chosen to remain in place at Court Plaza, and look forward to continuing our relationship with these valued tenants."

The 335,000-square-foot Court Plaza office complex encompasses Court Plaza North, Court Plaza South and Court Plaza East. All tenants enjoy a landscaped plaza with fountains and seating areas, covered parking, a full-service bank, shoe shine/repair and dry-cleaning services, eco-friendly car wash service, a fitness center, public transportation to New York City and Northern N.J., a cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, and a common meeting room. Court Plaza is just one mile from I-80, and Routes 4 and 17.  Additionally, the well-located complex is walkable to numerous restaurants, retailers and public transportation options.

Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate.  The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack as well as the Glenpointe Complex in Teaneck.

         ###

About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (http://www.caryl.com/alfred-sanzari-enterprises/)

Follow Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alfred-Sanzari-Enterprises...), Twitter (https://twitter.com/alfredsanzarire) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alfredsanzarienterprises/)

Photo Credit: Robert Greco

