Industry News





Leadership in a Lean Turnaround Keynote Presentation

At the Lean People Development Summit (formerly Lean HR) hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
 
 
Art Byrne
Art Byrne
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading off the second day of the Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12, will be Art Byrne. The Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/.

Art Byrne a recent inductee into Industry Week's Magazine' Manufacturing Hall of Fame will explore leadership traits that are important to lean and different from traditional management. In the keynote, Art will talk about

• How to think about lean as a strategy
• Difference between lean and traditional management
• Proper strategy and organization for lean
• Key traits of a lean leader

Art Byrne began his lean journey in January 1982 as the General Manager of General Electric Company's High Intensity and Quartz Lamp Department. As a Group Executive for The Danaher Corporation he was instrumental in introducing lean to all of the then 13 Danaher Companies. While at Danaher he was trained in the Toyota approach to kaizen by the four original founders of the Shingijutsu Company all of whom had worked directly for Taichii Ohno, the father of the Toyota Production System. Danaher was their only US client for four years. As CEO of The Wiremold Company Art led an aggressive lean implementation that resulted in Wiremold winning a Shingo Prize. More importantly, Wiremold's enterprise value increased by just under 2,500% in 10 years under Art's leadership. After Wiremold was sold, Art became an Operating Partner with J. W. Childs Associates L.P. where he has been leading lean conversions in Childs' portfolio companies.

Art recently published a book, The Lean Turnaround from McGraw-Hill, that details the approach that has allowed him to lead lean conversions from the CEO position in over 30 companies in 14 different countries. In addition to providing a repeatable implementation methodology, The Lean Turnaround highlights the role of the leader and the fact that a lean strategy can be used to turnaround any type of company. In Art's recently published second book, The Lean Turnaround Action Guide, he takes the reader on a step by step conversion of a made up company from a traditional batch state to a lean enterprise showing both the financial and the more important people results from the conversion."

Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!

For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/.

About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.


For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.

Contact
Joe Dager
Business901
***@business901.com
End
Source:Business901
Email:***@business901.com Email Verified
