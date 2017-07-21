 

Archstone Recovery Center of the Palm Beaches Receives JCAHO Accreditation

17-Year-Old Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Treatment Center Receives JCAHO (Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations) Certification
 
LANTANA, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Archstone Recovery Center, a top drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Palm Beach, was recently awarded JCAHO accreditation. The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization, which accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

Prior to receiving accreditation from JCAHO on July 12, Archstone held CARF™ accreditation, which signals a service provider's commitment to continually providing service, encouraging feedback and serving the community. The treatment facility decided to make the switch from CARF to JCAHO accreditation earlier this year.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to achieve accreditation through the Joint Commission," said Mark Thompson, Clinical Director at Archstone Recovery Center. "It is a testament to the Archstone way and how our team of clinical and medical staff as well as our administration team are all committed to getting our patients better."

Archstone's commitment to providing an exemplary and proven continuum of care to its patients led it to the facility's pursuit and ultimate attainment of the JCAHO accreditation. Archstone Recovery Center is entering its 18th year of substance abuse treatment in South Florida and possesses a success rate nearly triple the national average – according to company records. Archstone has been led by the same owner since its founding.

About Archstone Recovery Center
Archstone Recovery Center is a leader in the integration of primary and behavioral health care. For more than 17 years, Archstone has served those who suffer from alcohol abuse, chemical dependency, violence, trauma and mental illness by providing a continuum of care in a safe and secure setting during their fight against the disease of addiction.

The Lantana, Florida-based treatment center features a true continuum of care in a small and personal community-based environment. Reputable, respected and revered, Archstone provides its patients with multi-disciplinary treatment modalities; modern medical technologies; proven clinical support and treatment; a structured and small-sized educational environment; transitional living quarters; after-care and intensive outpatient treatment. www.archstonerecovery.com.

About JCAHO Accreditation
An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain performance standards. The JCAHO Mission is to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. www.jointcommission.org.

