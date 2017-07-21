News By Tag
Lemus Natural Medicine Specializes In Health Services Using Unique And Exclusive Natural Substances
Lemus Natural Medicine is based in Miami, a group of professionals composed of homeopaths, medical doctors, nurses and doctors in medicine. Their main objective is to give the right, natural treatment that will help you live a healthy lifestyle.
Their health plans are individually created based on the results of physical exams, medical history and high technology lab tests. The health plan is not a home remedy, nor is it to take natural pills according to your symptoms; The health program is much more than that ... As professionals, they design the treatments taking into account their physical conditions and laboratory analysis ... No two people are the same, it is what makes the difference, every human being is vulnerable to contracting certain diseases .
The concept of individual biochemistry is that foods, supplements and medicinal plants that may be good for some, are not for others. Lemus Natural Medicine offer treatments starting from preventive medicine and simultaneously, Eliminating the ills that afflict him and the complications and side effects caused by the drugs or drug drugs.
The treatments are not randomly selected; In addition to the physical examinations and examinations, they keep in mind the possible interactions and contraindications that could have the medicines that you are taking. Their health plans are aimed at improving all organs and tissues of the body in an integral way, leaving behind the old and obsolete treatment where each organ was seen separately. At the initial visit no supplements are prescribed or no treatment is done.
The purpose of this evaluation is for Dr. Lemus to explain what the tests or analysis you need, the possible treatment and the cost of each of them. They offer payment facilities for laboratories and treatments! The data obtained in your initial evaluation will be interpreted by Dr. J. Michael Lemus with 40 years of experience. With Lemus Natural Medicine you will get health, health and only health!
Services: Acupuncture, Homeopathy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nutrition, Endovenous Nutrition IV, Patients with Cancer, Neural Organization Technique, Relaxation and Mental Control Technique, Physical Therapy for Pain Relief, Men's Treatments, Women's Treatments, Treatments for children. Http;//medicinanaturalmiami.com/
