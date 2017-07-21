News By Tag
PEX Network Launch Podcast Series
These personal conversations take place in a relaxed environment and encourage a genuine conversation about the interviewee and their life within business. They are encouraged to share their personal views, however controversial, and give the audience insight into how they have got to were they are today. Guests who take part in the Podcast Series come from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500.
Seth Adler the host for the PEX Network podcast series had this to say:
"By discovering the life narratives of your colleagues, we find how executives have realized the knowledge and insights they apply to their businesses today. We have in-depth conversations about what your colleagues know and hey they utilize that business intelligence."
As a community PEX Network is always seeking innovative ways to get our audience critical insights right from the mouth of industry leaders. With time becoming more precious as our lives become busier, PEX Network wanted to tap into those aspects of our audience lives that we could not currently reach. By starting a podcast series PEX Network is offering listeners the chance to get on-the-go access to the insights of executives on the plane, train, commute or treadmill.
The podcast series is already becoming a fan favourite with over 1,000 people turning in every week to hear the new episodes. Why not join them today by downloading the app via the App Store or Google Play, or listen online via the podcast section of the PEXNetwork.com website.
