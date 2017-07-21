 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Process Excellence
* Pex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victoria
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


PEX Network Launch Podcast Series

 
 
Podcast Press Release Banner
Podcast Press Release Banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Podcast
Process Excellence
Pex

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Victoria - London, Greater - England

VICTORIA, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- PEX Network has recently launched a new podcast series, featuring personal conversations about business with key industry leaders. 15 episodes are already live on the ITunes App & Google Play or available to listen on the PEX Network Website, the series is already making waves in the process excellence community. These episodes include interviews with David Lloyd from NASA, Jon Theuerkauf from BNY Mellon and Frank Kuehnel from Google, and a brand new episode is added every Tuesday.

These personal conversations take place in a relaxed environment and encourage a genuine conversation about the interviewee and their life within business. They are encouraged to share their personal views, however controversial, and give the audience insight into how they have got to were they are today. Guests who take part in the Podcast Series come from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500.

Seth Adler the host for the PEX Network podcast series had this to say:

         "By discovering the life narratives of your colleagues, we find how executives have realized the knowledge and insights they apply to their businesses today. We have in-depth conversations about what your colleagues know and hey they utilize that business intelligence."

As a community PEX Network is always seeking innovative ways to get our audience critical insights right from the mouth of industry leaders. With time becoming more precious as our lives become busier, PEX Network wanted to tap into those aspects of our audience lives that we could not currently reach. By starting a podcast series PEX Network is offering listeners the chance to get on-the-go access to the insights of executives on the plane, train, commute or treadmill.

The podcast series is already becoming a fan favourite with over 1,000 people turning in every week to hear the new episodes. Why not join them today by downloading the app via the App Store or Google Play, or listen online via the podcast section of the PEXNetwork.com website.

Contact Information:

Interested in taking part in the Podcast Series please contact Seth Adler at seth@workshop58.com

Looking to become a sponsor on our Podcast Series please contact Edward Wells at edward.wells@pexnetwork.com
End
Source:PEX Network
Email:***@pexnetwork.com
Tags:Podcast, Process Excellence, Pex
Industry:Technology
Location:Victoria - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pharma IQ PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share