Garfield/UW Grad's Novel Spoofs Vegas Comics
Set during the mid-1970s, the comic tale deals with Jackie Moss, a Las Vegas comedian with a razor-sharp wit, who is booked for a well-paying one-night gig in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.
Why would a loud-mouth Jewish comic get a booking deep into hillbilly country?
Obviously, it was a mistake, but once that error is discovered it's too late. Jackie and Dave Arthur, his pianist, not only discover they must perform before an angry audience, but after the show, they are accused of attempted murder, and the local sheriff would just as soon take them out to the nearest oak tree as look at them.
Michael B. Druxman, a Seattle native and graduate of Garfield High School (1959) and the University of Washington (1963), is also a veteran Hollywood screenwriter-
His most recently published works of fiction are Dracula Meets Jack the Ripper and Other Revisionist Histories (2011) and Murder in Babylon (2014), which deals with the still officially unsolved murder of silent film director William Desmond Taylor.
He now resides in Austin, Texas.
Barbara Eden calls Jackie Goes to Dixie "Great reading. Funny!
