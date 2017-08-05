News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Hidden History of Flint
Local author Gary Flinn will be available to sign copies of book
Beneath Flint's auto history lies a buried past. Local Civil War hero Franklin Thompson was actually Sarah Edmonds in disguise. Thread Lake's Lakeside Amusement Park offered seaplane rides and a giant roller coaster partly built over the water before closing in 1931. Smith-Bridgman's, the largest department store in town, reigned supreme for more than a century at the same location. And the city's most prolific inventor, Lloyd Copeman, created the electric stove, flexible ice cube tray and automatic toaster.
Gary Flinn showcases the obscure and surprising elements of the Vehicle City's past, including how the 2014 water crisis was a half century in the making.
Highlights from the book include:
· All five Marx brothers performed in Flint for what was believed to be the only time.
· The Flint Water Crisis was a half-century in the making.
· Sherwood Forest Park in Richfield Township was dubbed "Little Woodstock" because of the music festivals held in the early 1970s.
· The Huntington National Bank's Flint area operations went by several names over the years after it was founded as the National Bank of Flint in 1934.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
4370 Miller Road Unit E-10
Flint, MI 48507
When: Saturday, August 5th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
