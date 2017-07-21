Complete Interactive Technologies Rebrands as EntirelyBiz New brand better reflects company's broadening service offering CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Complete Interactive Technologies, Inc. (CIT) a provider of cloud and on-premises business phone systems, managed IT services, and business security systems today announced it is rebranding as EntirelyBiz.



CIT introduced the EntirelyBiz brand in 2015 for its cloud business phone systems platform. The brand name was well received in the market and now the company is adopting the brand for all products and service lines.



"As our products and services continue to evolve, and the pace of new technologies continues to increase the need for brand flexibility is clear," said Michael Meldrum, CEO of CIT. "We're excited to have a brand and website that truly reflects our capabilities. One thing we know isn't changing is our commitment to small and mid-size businesses, Meldrum went on to say."



To minimize the impact on customers and business partners CIT has adopted the brand, but maintained the name of the legal entity, Complete Interactive Technologies, Inc. The company will adopt the brand as a DBA (doing business as) name.



Along with the new branding the company has launched a new website, to the new domain. To minimize confusion the company's previous logo and name are prominently displayed on the new website.



ABOUT ENTIRELYBIZ



EntirelyBiz is an IT managed services provider offering structured cabling, network infrastructure, cloud migrations, mobility, business phone systems, and business security systems to mid-size and small businesses. EntirelyBiz will keep your business premises, network, communications, and IT systems secure, optimized and available. We're big enough to offer the technology and services you need, while acting small providing local implementation and ongoing support. Learn more at



Contact

Gabriel Zeppa

