News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Zack Academy Partners with Florida Hands On Training Institute to Offer IICRC Certification Training
Based in Orlando, Florida, Florida Hands On Training Institute offers IICRC training in Florida, including: IICRC Applied Structural Drying Technician (ASD), IICRC Commercial Drying Specialist (CDS), and IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician/Applied Structural Drying (WRT/ASD) Combo. The company's next course, IICRC Applied Structural Drying Technician (ASD) is scheduled for July 31st in Orlando, Florida. ASD is designed to teach the effective, efficient and timely drying of water-damaged structures and contents, using comprehensive classroom and hands-on training, in order to facilitate appropriate decision making within a restorative drying environment.
"Florida Hands On Training Institute is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training in Orlando, Florida. We look forward to a long-term relationship as we both continue to help train IICRC professionals in the great state of Florida," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.
About Florida Hands On Training Institute:
Florida Hands On Training Institute is an IICRC accredited trainer, providing interactive hands on training for the Cleaning and Restoration Industry.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse