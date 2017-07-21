 
News By Tag
* Iicrc Training
* Restoration Training
* Iicrc Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Zack Academy Partners with Florida Hands On Training Institute to Offer IICRC Certification Training

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iicrc Training
* Restoration Training
* Iicrc Class

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national marketplace for certification and training classes, announced today that it has partnered with Florida Hands On Training Institute to expand its IICRC training schedule.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Florida Hands On Training Institute offers IICRC training in Florida, including: IICRC Applied Structural Drying Technician (ASD), IICRC Commercial Drying Specialist (CDS), and IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician/Applied Structural Drying (WRT/ASD) Combo. The company's next course, IICRC Applied Structural Drying Technician (ASD) is scheduled for July 31st in Orlando, Florida. ASD is designed to teach the effective, efficient and timely drying of water-damaged structures and contents, using comprehensive classroom and hands-on training, in order to facilitate appropriate decision making within a restorative drying environment.

"Florida Hands On Training Institute is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training in Orlando, Florida. We look forward to a long-term relationship as we both continue to help train IICRC professionals in the great state of Florida," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Florida Hands On Training Institute:

Florida Hands On Training Institute is an IICRC accredited trainer, providing interactive hands on training for the Cleaning and Restoration Industry.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zack Academy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share