News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sewer Repair Company near Plymouth Offers Insight on Trenchless Repairs
Gene's Water & Sewer explains the Installation Process and the many benefits it provides
How does trenchless sewer repair work? It's all about the lining. Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) or epoxy lining provides the same strength as new piping can minus the hassle and cost of a dig.
Lining installation. The first step in trenchless sewer repair or replacement is an assessment of the situation. A camera is inserted into the pipe and we take a look at what needs to be fixed. A professional sewer repair company like Gene's Water & Sewer will eye up the issues and make sure there won't be more problems down the line. They will then try to make sure the pipe is as clean as possible, clearing out leaves, mud and other debris using high pressure water and some other tools.
Once the pipe is nice and clean, they will put together the resin needed for the inside of the sewer lining. With resin poured into the liner, they will put it through a machine to guarantee it is evenly distributed throughout the liner, enabling even and ample attachment to the pipe.
With the sewer lining installed, a bladder is pushed through. Hot water then cures the resin so the sewer lining fits tightly up against the old pipe. The sewer lining is then thoroughly inspected with a camera again ensuring its proper placement.
Trenchless sewer repair is such a clean and efficient way to repair and replace a sewer. This process is highly desirable and eliminates the need to dig up those nasty sewer lines. Customers don't need to worry about hiring yet another company to come to their home to replant landscaping or to fix their lawn. With the "no dig" technology, these repairs can usually be done in less than one day, which means minimal disruption! It is important to note that trenchless sewer repair is not available to all. There are a few restrictions that apply and the experts at Gene's Water & Sewer will be able to let you know if a specific home or system qualifies.
Gene's Water & Sewer is a company that specializes in water and sewer pipe repairs as well as sewer lining in Richfield and the surrounding area. They offer traditional sewer repair, trenchless sewer repair and semi-trenchless sewer repair services and more. For more information on sewer lining, visit their site at http://www.geneswaterandsewer.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse