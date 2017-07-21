 
Druxman Novel Spoofs Vintage Vegas Comics

 
 
JACKIE front cover 30
JACKIE front cover 30
 
LOS ANGELES - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- During his more than thirty years as a Hollywood publicist, Michael B. Druxman's list of clients included Jack Carter, Jackie Vernon, Stanley Myron Handelman and other stellar comedians.  Jackie Goes to Dixie, his new novel, published by BearManor Media, was inspired by those relationships.

Set during the mid-1970s, the comic tale deals with Jackie Moss, a Las Vegas comedian with a razor-sharp wit, who is booked for a well-paying one-night gig in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas.

Why would a loud-mouth Jewish comic get a booking deep into hillbilly country?

Obviously, it was a mistake, but once that error is discovered it's too late.  Jackie and Dave Arthur, his pianist, not only discover they must perform before an angry audience, but after the show, they are accused of attempted murder, and the local sheriff would just as soon take them out to the nearest oak tree as look at them.

Michael B. Druxman is also a veteran Hollywood screenwriter-director (Cheyenne Warrior, Dillinger and Capone, The Doorway), playwright (Jolson, Gable, Tracy, Lombard) and biographer (Miss Dinah Shore, Basil Rathbone: His Life and His Films etal).

His most recently published works of fiction are Dracula Meets Jack the Ripper and Other Revisionist Histories (2011) and Murder in Babylon (2014), which deals with the still officially unsolved murder of silent film director William Desmond Taylor.

He now resides in Austin, Texas.

Barbara Eden calls Jackie Goes to Dixie "Great reading.  Funny! Funny! Funny!"

Jackie Goes to Dixie (978-1-62933-168-3) is published by BearManor Media in both paperback and Kindle editions.  The paperback lists for $15.00 and is available via Amazon and other booksellers.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1629331686

Michael Druxman
Source:BearManor Media
