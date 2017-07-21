 
Industry News





CedCommerce launches Forum aimed at troubleshooting online seller's queries

With the launch of the forum dedicated to troubleshooting and transfer of knowledge, CedCommerce takes one more step towards its aim of democratizing the e-commerce.
 
 
CedCommerce launches Forum
 
OREGON CITY, Ore. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland, Oregon – (July 27, 2017) – In a bid to boost the morale of the online sellers and contribute to their growth, troubleshoot problems related to online selling and provide the online selling related tips and tricks, CedCommerce on Thursday launched the online forum for online sellers where they can ask all their queries.

"We are thrilled to start the forum dedicated to trouble shoot all the online sellers' problem. As it has been proven fact that how much you give back to the community who have purchased your products or, the people coming to your website to get the hold on the best industry practices" said Himanshu Rauthan, Co-Founder, and Director of CedCommerce.

Whereas, Abhishek Jaiswal, the other Co-Founder and Director of CedCommerce added to this, "Although we are creating content that deals with product information, industry news, tip and tricks, the forum adds another dimension to the transfer of knowledge or troubleshooting the doubts, as a matter of fact. It gives us chance to engage with them in a more meaningful manner"

The Objective of Forum:

The CedCommerce.com/forum has been started with a specific set of objectives aimed at facilitating online selling and these objectives are:

1-Answer the online seller's doubts

2-Update them with the best industry practices

3-Troubleshoot any of the queries related to product

4-Hold the meaningful conversations and discussions related to the industry trends

5-Get the industry influencers answer to the queries of Sellers related to sales, marketing, CRO and other relevant topics

How it works.

The CedCommerce/Forum is like other general forums operating on the internet. The seekers can visit the forum and put up their questions or contribute to the forum by answering the questions and providing insights on the topics listed on it simply by logging in to the forum. The URL of the Forum is cedcommerce.com/forum

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers an umbrella of extensions and plugins related to Magento, Woocommerce, Wordpress, Shopify, Bigcommerce etc. Also, multi channeling constitutes the core competency of the CedCommerce. Recently it became trusted partner of Walmart, Newegg, and Sears enabling online sellers to users offer their products on these (but not limited to) marketplaces.

Media Contact
Company- CedCommerce
Contact name- Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
