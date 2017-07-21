News By Tag
CedCommerce launches Forum aimed at troubleshooting online seller's queries
With the launch of the forum dedicated to troubleshooting and transfer of knowledge, CedCommerce takes one more step towards its aim of democratizing the e-commerce.
"We are thrilled to start the forum dedicated to trouble shoot all the online sellers' problem. As it has been proven fact that how much you give back to the community who have purchased your products or, the people coming to your website to get the hold on the best industry practices" said Himanshu Rauthan, Co-Founder, and Director of CedCommerce.
Whereas, Abhishek Jaiswal, the other Co-Founder and Director of CedCommerce added to this, "Although we are creating content that deals with product information, industry news, tip and tricks, the forum adds another dimension to the transfer of knowledge or troubleshooting the doubts, as a matter of fact. It gives us chance to engage with them in a more meaningful manner"
The Objective of Forum:
The Objective of Forum:
1-Answer the online seller's doubts
2-Update them with the best industry practices
3-Troubleshoot any of the queries related to product
4-Hold the meaningful conversations and discussions related to the industry trends
5-Get the industry influencers answer to the queries of Sellers related to sales, marketing, CRO and other relevant topics
How it works.
How it works.
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers an umbrella of extensions and plugins related to Magento, Woocommerce, Wordpress, Shopify, Bigcommerce etc. Also, multi channeling constitutes the core competency of the CedCommerce. Recently it became trusted partner of Walmart, Newegg, and Sears enabling online sellers to users offer their products on these (but not limited to) marketplaces.
