US Navy Awards Contract to Durnstein Institute of Technology for Missile Chamber Development

 
WARRINGTON, Pa. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The U.S Navy has awarded the Durnstein Institute of Technology's WAD-TECH division a $25.5 million contract modification to continue development of the missile chambers for the U.S. Navy's Columbia-class submarine. WAD-TECH is the research and development institution of Durnstein that specializes in weapons and defense technology and research.

The contract modification will enable procurement of 7 missile tubes.

Initially awarded in December 2012, the five-year, $132.6 million contract calls for WAD-TECH to perform research and development work for the Navy's next-generation ballistic-missile submarine, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. Partnered with other contractors, the potential project is scheduled to be valued at over $1 billion.

"We're excited to be continuing on this project with the Navy," Adam Sanders, Assistant Provost of WAD-TECH, states.  "It's demanding work -- heavy time constraints -- but it is very worthwhile.  This single project not only helps the Navy (and thus, the US as a whole), but it provides funding for further research and development at Durnstein.  We look forward to continuing our efforts."

To learn more about the Durnstein Institute of Technology and WAD-TECH, visit www.durnstein.org
