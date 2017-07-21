News By Tag
US Navy Awards Contract to Durnstein Institute of Technology for Missile Chamber Development
The contract modification will enable procurement of 7 missile tubes.
Initially awarded in December 2012, the five-year, $132.6 million contract calls for WAD-TECH to perform research and development work for the Navy's next-generation ballistic-missile submarine, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. Partnered with other contractors, the potential project is scheduled to be valued at over $1 billion.
"We're excited to be continuing on this project with the Navy," Adam Sanders, Assistant Provost of WAD-TECH, states. "It's demanding work -- heavy time constraints -- but it is very worthwhile. This single project not only helps the Navy (and thus, the US as a whole), but it provides funding for further research and development at Durnstein. We look forward to continuing our efforts."
To learn more about the Durnstein Institute of Technology and WAD-TECH, visit www.durnstein.org
