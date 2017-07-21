News By Tag
Flowpoint paves the way in Bilzen, Belgium
Flowpoint, part of UltraScape's BS 7533 approved Mortar Paving System, has been used in the construction of Bilzen's town square and new shopping precinct.
Located in Limburg Belgium, Bilzen is home to over 30,000 residents and spans an area of 75.9 square kilometres. Over the past 10 years, Bilzen has undergone a transformation;
Supplied by Instarmac's Belgian partner Nijst Natuursteen Bvba, Flowpoint flowable rapid set grout has been used at every stage of Bilzen's redevelopment. Flowpoint was first used in 2006 in the refurbishment of the main town square – an area that, over a decade later, still looks as good as the day it was finished.
Flowpoint has been used on a variety of other projects throughout Bilzen including a parking area in front of the town hall and church, pavements for the bustling cafés, parking areas in the town centre and the installation of paving at the new shopping precinct. Later this year, more pavements will be restored with new cobbles and pointed with Flowpoint.
Flowpoint was chosen for these projects for a number of reasons. Independently tested and approved, Flowpoint is proven to be compliant to British Standard 7533. This standard guarantees Flowpoint's performance in areas of heavy traffic, turning and braking – a key feature for any areas of paving where vehicles will travel over it.
Available in 2 colours – Natural Grey and Charcoal – and in 3 varieties including Smooth and ECO, Flowpoint is a flowable grout which allows for large areas of paving to be grouted quickly. Supplied in 25kg bags, Flowpoint can be used to grout joints from 3mm to 50mm and as deep as 200mm in one application – ideal for projects where a number of different sized stones will be used.
What's more, Flowpoint has a design life of over 40 years, can be walked over in just 1 hour and receive vehicular traffic in 4 hours, causing minimal disruption to pedestrians and motorists alike.
Flowpoint is distributed throughout Belgium by Nijst Natuursteen Bvba. To contact Nijst please call +32 (0)89 41 62 79 or email info@nijst-natuursteen.be.
For further information on Flowpoint and the other materials in UltraScape's Mortar Paving System, please email international@
