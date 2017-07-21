 
News By Tag
* Paving
* Paving Grout
* Grouting Paving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tamworth
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Flowpoint paves the way in Bilzen, Belgium

Flowpoint, part of UltraScape's BS 7533 approved Mortar Paving System, has been used in the construction of Bilzen's town square and new shopping precinct.
 
 
Bilzen, Belgium
Bilzen, Belgium
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Paving
Paving Grout
Grouting Paving

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Tamworth - Staffordshire - England

TAMWORTH, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Flowpoint, part of UltraScape's BS 7533 approved Mortar Paving System, has been used in the construction of Bilzen's town square and new shopping precinct.

Located in Limburg Belgium, Bilzen is home to over 30,000 residents and spans an area of 75.9 square kilometres. Over the past 10 years, Bilzen has undergone a transformation; a new shopping area has been created and many areas of the town have been refurbished.

Supplied by Instarmac's Belgian partner Nijst Natuursteen Bvba, Flowpoint flowable rapid set grout has been used at every stage of Bilzen's redevelopment. Flowpoint was first used in 2006 in the refurbishment of the main town square – an area that, over a decade later, still looks as good as the day it was finished.

Flowpoint has been used on a variety of other projects throughout Bilzen including a parking area in front of the town hall and church, pavements for the bustling cafés, parking areas in the town centre and the installation of paving at the new shopping precinct. Later this year, more pavements will be restored with new cobbles and pointed with Flowpoint.

Flowpoint was chosen for these projects for a number of reasons. Independently tested and approved, Flowpoint is proven to be compliant to British Standard 7533. This standard guarantees Flowpoint's performance in areas of heavy traffic, turning and braking – a key feature for any areas of paving where vehicles will travel over it.

Available in 2 colours – Natural Grey and Charcoal – and in 3 varieties including Smooth and ECO, Flowpoint is a flowable grout which allows for large areas of paving to be grouted quickly. Supplied in 25kg bags, Flowpoint can be used to grout joints from 3mm to 50mm and as deep as 200mm in one application – ideal for projects where a number of different sized stones will be used.

What's more, Flowpoint has a design life of over 40 years, can be walked over in just 1 hour and receive vehicular traffic in 4 hours, causing minimal disruption to pedestrians and motorists alike.

Flowpoint is distributed throughout Belgium by Nijst Natuursteen Bvba. To contact Nijst please call +32 (0)89 41 62 79 or email info@nijst-natuursteen.be.

For further information on Flowpoint and the other materials in UltraScape's Mortar Paving System, please email international@instarmac.com or call Instarmac's International Sales Team on +44 (0) 1827 254402.

Contact
Instarmac Group plc
+44 (0) 1827 255402
international@instarmac.com
End
Source:Instarmac Group plc
Email:***@instarmac.com Email Verified
Tags:Paving, Paving Grout, Grouting Paving
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Tamworth - Staffordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Instarmac PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share