eScan reaches out to its channel partners with its Vision 2020
eScan – Total Security Solution, inaugurated its Vision 2020 road map at New Delhi, amidst leading channel partners from north India with a pledge to achieve the leadership position in India by 2020.
The event was inaugurated by lighting the lamp for an auspicious beginning of the Vision 2020 journey. Mr. Rahul Joshi – AVP National Sales (Retail and SMB products), shared his vision of driving eScan to be the top anti-virus brand in India by 2020. He also shared the strategic initiatives by eScan for channel partners for mutual growth and great business opportunity. The partner meet was attended by over 120 exclusive partners from across North India.
In its endeavor to recognize and reward the partners, who contributed towards the growth of eScan as a brand in their respective regions, Mementos and Trophies were awarded by Mr. Sunil Kripalani – Sr. Vice President – Global Sales and Marketing, Mr. Rahul Joshi – AVP National Sales, and Mr. Kamlesh Jha – CEO KK Software. The winning partners were elated to receive the awards and pledged their allegiance to eScan.
As an exclusive eScan National Distributor for eScan AV SKU, KK Software announced attractive new channel schemes for the period July to August 2017 wherein partners can win exciting prizes such as Honda Activa, Trip to Bangkok, Trip to Goa and many more such lucrative rewards.
Mr. Rahul Joshi, AVP, Sales, eScan, said, "As part of our Vision 2020, eScan is rapidly changing and expanding its foot prints to reach out to every nook and corner of India. We are also adopting technology and product innovations to stay ahead of competition and build one of the strongest IT Security brands that channel would witness stands at par with global peers. We look forward to the unhindered commitment from our channel partners towards this mutually beneficial growth journey."
Mr Kamlesh Jha, CEO, KK Software said, "We are very happy and excited to be with eScan for last 5 years and we are looking forward to be part of its growth journey and put our best efforts to support vision 2020. We look forward to the coming times where we will flourish together."
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
