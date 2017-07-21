News By Tag
Top Rocker Events introduces inaugural Morgan & Morgan Signature Series for charity
Event lineup to include SWFL Hunger Games, Salute to the Brave: HERO PROJECT, Biggest Baddest Beer Bash
Top Rocker Events brand strategy manager Cia Sherman said, "We are excited to announce our inaugural Morgan & Morgan Signature Series, which will provide fun-filled entertainment for our community while generously supporting our local charities. We look forward to bringing families, foodies and festival lovers out to Top Rocker Field to savor our gorgeous Southwest Florida lifestyle."
In an effort to crush childhood hunger, Top Rocker Events will present SWFL Hunger Games on Saturday, Oct. 7. More than 30 gourmet food trucks, local restaurants and popular chefs will gather in Top Rocker Field to showcase their favorite dishes and compete for five awards. The event will offer beer stations, live entertainment and more. General admission is $10 in advance at TopRockerEvents.com and $15 at the gate.
VIP tickets are available for $100 and will provide 30-minute early admission, preferred seating and the ultimate concierge experience by FGCU Resort & Hospitality Management. Proceeds from each VIP ticket sold will benefit Blessings in a Backpack and provide a child in need with six meals every weekend during the school year.
To celebrate Veteran's Day on Nov. 11, Top Rocker Field will be transformed to host Salute to the Brave: HERO PROJECT, benefitting AVOW. Festivalgoers are encouraged to sport their red, white and blue to experience the awe-inspiring Battle of the Brigades. Attendees can count on plenty of fun with live music, a sampling of food truck favorites and a variety of veteran vendors. One highlight is the Hero Project Giveaway, where Savage 4x4 will award two individuals with Jeeps and one person with a truck. Salute to the Brave is free to the public.
On Saturday, Dec. 2, craft beer fanatics will flip when they sip and savor the fun of the first-ever Biggest Baddest Beer Bash to benefit United Way. More than 30 breweries will showcase an assortment of ambers, IPAs, stouts and more, making for a delectable tasting event for the craft beer connoisseur or microbrew newbie. Attendees can enjoy a fine selection of food trucks to keep their bellies full. Advance tickets are $45 with day-of tickets at $50 and VIP tickets are $60.
About Top Rocker Events
Top Rocker Events produces action-packed annual events such as the Morgan & Morgan Signature Series that appeal to foodies, craft brew fanatics, music lovers and fun-seekers alike. Its mission is to create unforgettable events that become Southwest Florida traditions for years to come. In addition, Top Rocker Events provides event venue leasing at Top Rocker Field and Thunder Plaza at Six Bends™, as well as event management services for a variety of organizations. For more information, visit http://www.TopRockerEvents.com.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
