The Importance of Corporate Diwali Gifts
Almost every household plans to purchase something on Diwali. Traditionally Diwali was considered an auspicious time to make purchases. Even today in India the nine days leading up to Diwali are considered the best time to make high value purchases like property, gold jewellery, electronic appliances for the house, clothes and many other things.
Little wonder then that Diwali is the best time of the year for businesses too. And perhaps that is how the custom of Diwali Gifts
That is why choosing a gift which conveys this sentiment is extremely important. There are a lot of options for corporate Diwali gifts available in the market but companies are increasingly looking for innovative Diwali gift ideas
Examples of Diwali gifts which are customized with corporate logos and branding can be – Mugs or glasses, stationery items like diaries, day planners or pens or items of day to day use like a bottle opener or a set of coasters. An innovative new idea launched by ChocoCraft is customized printed chocolates. These chocolates have the company logo or brand printed on them in edible ink. The company also creates customized packaging solutions, especially designed for Diwali.
