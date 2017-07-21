Discover If ﻿Is It Safe To Lose Weight Fasting

Contact

-- Is it safe to lose weight fasting? A high number of people would like to know the answer to this question. According to some professionals, surprisingly enough, it is safe to lose weight fasting, however, as long as you don't overdo it.In other words if you have never fasted before, then more than a day would be or could be harmful to you. For other people that have decided to go this route they should never go a week at a time without eating.Your body needs vitamins' and nutrients to stay healthy, and while you are not eating anything, then you are not giving your body what it needs. And your body can react in a very negative way and then the next thing you know, you're in the hospital.This is when a lot of health problems come into play while you were going days without anything to eat or drink. For the novices first time fasting could be really hazardous to their health. That is why it is very important to get a doctors opinion about fasting.The one thing people have to watch out about fasting is, when you fast your body's metabolism slows way down to conserve energy. However when you go back to a normal diet, because your metabolism was lowered it will cause you to store more energy, this will cause you to gain those pounds back you lost, plus add a few as well.There are different versions of fasting all over the world, mostly because of religious beliefs. Some versions consist of no food, some consist of only one type of food, then there are versions out there where you can only have water and that's it. Then there is the fasting where you cannot have any food or water.There are some religions and other physical guru's who believe fasting can cleanse your body. Even though you would think because you are not putting anything that is harmful into your body; it would be easy to believe this is true. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this theory.There is a belief by some people who think by fasting it can make a person live longer. Well, this theory is kind of tough to follow in my opinion. Yes, there have been studies on certain groups that didn't eat for a whole month's time. During this time there would be no way a person can have any type of clogging of the arteries or damage to any other type of organs.However the study also showed that there was not enough evidence, because no one has studied a certain group long enough to be able to prove it as fact.So there are some facts about fasting which support it. However if you do choose to do this, just make sure you follow what your doctor says. And if you have any type of health problems seek professional medical help quickly.