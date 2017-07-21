News By Tag
NSA earns prestigious awards from the ESD and CAM
NSA earns prestigious awards from Engineering Society of Detroit (ESD) and Construction Association of Michigan (CAM)
Brembo, the world leader in braking systems entered the North American market in 2007 when it acquired the Automotive Brake Components division of Hayes Lemmerz, located in Homer, Mich. In 2014, Brembo hired NSA Architects, Engineers, Planners to design a cast iron foundry for the Homer facility. The outcome was state-of-the-
"The Owner was looking for a facility that would enhance their international brand," saidMike Serdiuk, AIA, LEED AP, Vice President and Project Principal at NSA. "I feel we gave them all of that plus a place that the employees and the entire community could proudly embrace."
The ESD award was presented June 21 and CAM Magazine will showcase the Brembo project in its October 2017 issue.
Award winning highlights of this project are numerous. They include an entrance design patterned after the Brembo lower case "b" logo and "Skybox" offices and conference rooms overlooking the fiery foundry process below.
Sustainable materials and practices used include:LED lighting throughout, solar water heaters, emergency backup cooling water system, closed-loop cooling circuits to reduce waste water, high-efficiency electrical equipment and infrastructure, and "dark sky" exterior lighting design parameters.
NSA Architects, Engineers, Planners was founded in 1960. Over the past 57 years, it has grown into a full-service Architectural Engineering firm. NSA provides planning, design, and engineering services for the built environment. NSA's portfolio includes Senior Living residences, Municipal, Commercial, Manufacturing, Energy, Research and Development facilities, Education and Telecommunications buildings. NSA offers clients diverse experience, a proven track record, direct principal involvement and quality management, state-of-the-
Brembo Lobby – Exterior front view of the lobby and offices featuring the company's signature red color. (Photo credit: Ike Lea Photography)
