Who's Michigan's strongest man, woman? Bavarian Inn sponsors statewide competition August 5
And now, the quest is on to find the strongest man and woman in Michigan as the Bavarian Inn (http://www.bavarianinn.com/)
Five events during the day will determine which two athletes from each of three divisions (novice division excluded) will receive a coveted invitation to compete in the 2017 North American Strongman National Championships Nov.10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
To learn more, please visit the event website at MIStrongMan.com. Once there, interested competitors can register to show off their strongman skills. Additional information is available on the Michigan Strongman Facebook page.
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at http://www.bavarianinn.com/
