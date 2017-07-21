News By Tag
Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market-GMI Research
by Type (Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Regenerated Cellulose, Poly Hydroxyalkonates), by Application (Packaging & Bottles, Agriculture, Automotive, Textiles and Others), and by Geography - Global Forecast to 2021
Product Type Analysis
The bioplastics & biopolymers market is segmented into Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Regenerated Cellulose, and Poly Hydroxyalkanoates. In 2016, the Bio-PET market is estimated to surge at the highest rate during the forecast period due to its increased usage in the packaging industry. These have similar properties to conventional PET. Bio-PET helps in the reduction of a product's carbon footprint and also helps in recycling. The properties of Bio-PET include durability, flexibility, heat resistance, printability, and lower carbon content. This makes it the best fit for numerous applications in sectors such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, textiles, and agriculture.
Application Analysis
The market has been segmented into packaging and bottles, agriculture, automotive, and textiles. The packaging and bottles segment is projected to hold the largest share in the bioplastics and biopolymers market during the forecast period owing to its growing application in food, goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals packaging. Bioplastics are being used to manufacture various products such as bags, agriculture foils, toys, textiles, overwraps, lamination films, and disposable housewares, to name a few. The growing global preference for bio-packaged products by consumers is a crucial factor fuelling the growth of the packaging and bottles segment of the bioplastics and biopolymers market.
Regional Analysis
The bioplastics and biopolymers market is dominated by the European region followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. Europe holds the largest market share in the global bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period. The growth of bioplastics & biopolymers market in the European region is attributed to the stringent government policies and regulations coupled with an increasing focus towards sustainable packaging. Growing concern for human health is another important factor influencing its growth.
This research report on global bioplastics market provides in-depth analysis of the global bioplastics market based on type, application and major geographies for the period from 2016 to 2021. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for global bioplastics market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their market share in 2016. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.
The report also profiles the major companies active in this field, including BASF SE, DuPont, Arkema, Nature Works, Novamont, Plantic Technologies, Tianan Biopolyme, Corbion, Hisun, Biome Technologies, Innovia Films, Braskem, CJ Cheildang (Yeild10 biosciences)
The global bioplastics market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography:
Global Bioplastics Market by Type
• Bio-PE
• Bio-PET
• Regenerated Cellulose
• Poly Hydroxyalkonates
Global Bioplastics Market by Application
• Packaging
• Automotive
• Consumer Goods
• Agriculture
• Others
Global Bioplastics Market by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• RoW
Countries with high growth opportunity for Bioplastic and Bio Polymer Revenue Forecast till 2021
• USA
• Canada
• China
• Japan
• Germany
• UK
Global Bioplastics Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
• Major Players and their Market Share Analysis
• New product launches
• Mergers and acquisitions
• Collaborations, partnerships, agreements and joint ventures
