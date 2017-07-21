News By Tag
Squadex partners up with DevOps Institute to reinforce its DevOps training business
DevOps transformation consultancy announces new, certified training courses
Squadex CEO Gene Galanter said: "We've seen a good alignment with what DOI does. Together we are set to appeal to the wider IT community with our knowledge-sharing project aiming at an enhanced DevOps competencies and skills across the market. This will help organizations transform the way IT is practiced leading to an improved business operations."
Being a Registered Education Partner of DevOps Institute, Squadex plans to implement the following certification courses:
• DevOps Foundation;
• DevOps Test Engineer;
Our previously created architecture and tool-related courses are also available:
• Building cloud-agnostic solutions;
• AWS,Ansible,Terraform training.
It is expected that Squadex in collaboration with DOI will expand its training portfolio in fall 2017. All of the DOI's certification courses will become available for registration shortly in the DevOps Institute training schedule. Students that attend such courses are granted Certificates of Completion to acknowledge their skill-level. Every DevOps training course is offered in-class, online, and in-company to better suit business processes and enhance teamwork within the customer organizations. Get more details about the ongoing courses at the Squadex DevOps training section.
Contact
SQUADEX
Yaroslav Tarasyuk
***@squadex.com
