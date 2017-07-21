 
July 2017
Squadex partners up with DevOps Institute to reinforce its DevOps training business

DevOps transformation consultancy announces new, certified training courses
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Squadex (http://squadex.com/), a DevOps transformation consultancy announced that they have partnered up with the DevOps Institute (DOI) (http://devopsinstitute.com/) – a leading global learning community in the USA, setting the new standard in DevOps training. This partnership is a result of the mutual ambition to speed-up the DevOps culture adoption by the newly emerged tech ventures and well-established enterprises.

Squadex CEO Gene Galanter said: "We've seen a good alignment with what DOI does. Together we are set to appeal to the wider IT community with our knowledge-sharing project aiming at an enhanced DevOps competencies and skills across the market. This will help organizations transform the way IT is practiced leading to an improved business operations."

Being a Registered Education Partner of DevOps Institute, Squadex plans to implement the following certification courses:

• DevOps Foundation;
• DevOps Test Engineer;

Our previously created architecture and tool-related courses are also available:

• Building cloud-agnostic solutions;
• AWS,Ansible,Terraform training.

It is expected that Squadex in collaboration with DOI will expand its training portfolio in fall 2017. All of the DOI's certification courses will become available for registration shortly in the DevOps Institute training schedule. Students that attend such courses are granted Certificates of Completion to acknowledge their skill-level. Every DevOps training course is offered in-class, online, and in-company to better suit business processes and enhance teamwork within the customer organizations. Get more details about the ongoing courses at the Squadex DevOps training section.

