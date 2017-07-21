Burland Technology Acquires Electropatent International

UK electronic manufacturing business established over 40 years ago, acquired by Suffolk based Burland Technology Solutions giving end to end power, data and AV distribution solutions for offices, data centers, schools and hospitals worldwide.

Richard Vass

01473858214

***@burland.com Richard Vass01473858214

-- Immediate ReleaseBurland Technology Solutions Ltd. are pleased to announce the acquisition of the London based Electropatent International Business (EPI) as a going concern. Established over 40 years ago, Electropatent International have been leading players in the design, manufacture and supply of underfloor power track, floor boxes, floor grommets, desk power distribution and bespoke power distribution products for the office market, health and education sectors worldwide.There is little cross over in the combined product offerings of the two businesses so their extended offering allows them to provide solutions from incoming power to the final desk top outlets and everything in between. MD Richard Vass commented, "We are not just excited at the prospect of offering clients of both companies and extended portfolio of product solutions, but we will be incorporating some outstanding engineering talent from Electropatent which will boost our ability to provide custom solutions to the market".As recipients of the Queen's Award for Export in 2016, Burland's focus on overseas markets will complement the existing global footprint of Electropatent, increasing overall export activity.Redevelopment of the existing EPI production facilities in London by the Trustees selling the business will result in the relocation of production facilities to new modern premises by December 2017. This will result in improved capacity and reduced lead times.Burland, originally established in 1993 in London, relocated to Ipswich in 2007. Products made mainly in the UK are exported worldwide with over 50% of sales overseas.www.electropatent.co.ukwww.burland.comGrant Thornton and Birketts acted for Burland and MHA MacIntyre Hudson and Lewis Silkin acted on behalf of the Trustees of Electropatent International.ENDSFor more information please contact:-Richard Vassrvass@burland.com+44 (0)7872 604234