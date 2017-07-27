September to October Holiday Deals to Be Had in Italy

September to October is the perfect time to visit Italy, with minimal crowds, deals to be had and the sun shining, there is every reason to book your holiday!

-- September and October are a little quieter in Italy, so if you're wanting to escape the crowds, yet still experience the incredible country, then that is the perfect time for you to book your holiday, pack your bag and enjoy yourself. Not only is it more serene without the mass of people, but you are sure to grab yourself an unbelievable off-peak deal with Essential Italy, saving you the pennies and maximising your experience.Wine lovers can rejoice with a visit to Tuscany. The world renowned and celebrated Chianti region grows some of the finest grapes and produces the most favoured wines from around the globe. With a fantastic selection of wineries offering tours, your authentic and traditional experience will be remembered for a lifetime (if you don't drink too much!). What is even better, is that September is harvest season, so you will be sure to get the best of the sun ripened fruits of the year.Tuscany isn't only about the wine, it is also home to an incredible selection of art. Masterpieces are held in various museums and galleries in the region, with work from Giotto, Botticelli and Michelangelo. While you are on your culture and history exploration, the landmark sites should be added to your itinerary as the region is recognised as the Renaissance treasure of the country, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Medici Villas and the Piazza dei Miracoil are immense structures which should not be missed.Tuscany has rolling hills outstanding valleys and the Apuan Alps, making it perfect for nature lovers or those wanting to immerse themselves in the untouched beauty. You can be surrounded by wildlife and hidden in a secluded and ancient village for the ultimate relaxation and recharge.Sicily is the Mediterranean island that has it all. The seductive island should be at the top of your list for places to visit. The desirable Mediterranean weather and turquoise sea captivates explorers and induces dreams of taking a trip. There is a huge selection of stunning and inviting beaches, whether a long golden stretch of sand is what you are after, or a hidden and secluded cove, you can be sure to find it on this dream like island.If beaches aren't your thing, or you are keen to explore, the breath-taking mountainous range will draw you in, the prominent Mouth Etna is a great spot for idyllic hikes with glorious panoramic views as your reward. The volcanic soil ensures the produce and wine are out of this world and will contribute to your eagerness to swiftly return to this haven.The extensive history is noticeable all over the island, with ancient sites and artefacts easily stumbled upon. An unexpected addition to your holiday is a day trip to the awe-inspiring Temples in Agrigento, which will have you believing you have been transported to the heart of Greece.Puglia is known and loved for the outstanding quality of food that it produces. The recipes have been passed down for thousands of years and for very good reason. The fresh ingredients, that are rich in nutrients from the sun and fertile soil aid in producing the mouth-watering dishes. Most Italian oil is produced in the region and it is claimed that over 40% comes for the olive groves in Puglia. Not only is the oil exceptional, you won't experience fresher seafood, as regular catches from the coastline surrounding the province contribute to delicious fish dishes.After you've filled your bellies, head to Trulli, a place like no other in the world, the whitewashed town with cone shaped roofs are a fairy tale escape, with charming residents, unique shops and captivating, winding streets.The rustic heel of Italy also has caves across the region which are a sight to remember and will simply leave you in awe. There is an abundance of them waiting to be discovered, inland and along the coastline, why not grab your snorkel and goggles to experience the coastline from sea level and spend your evening relaxing in yourThe weather across Italy is just as glorious during September to October, the sun is still shining and the evenings are still warm. Book your getaway soon, to grab yourself a fantastic deal and incredible holiday with Essential Italy!