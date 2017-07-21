 
Glaucoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis - Patent, Designation and Other Developments

 
 
NEW YORK - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Glaucoma is a collection of diseases that injure the optic nerve of the eyes and can eventually lead to loss of vision or complete blindness. People over the age of 60 years, especially Mexican Americans and African Americans and people with a family history of glaucoma are at greater risk of developing glaucoma at some point of time in their lives. It has also been observed that people with blood pressure and heart related problems are more likely to be affected by the condition. As per the estimates of the American Academy of Ophthalmology primary open-angle glaucoma, the most common type of glaucoma, affects as many as 2.2 million people in the U.S. This figure is projected to reach 3.3 million by 2020 as the prevalence of ageing population in the U.S. is increasing. Visual acuity test, dilated eye exam, tonometry and pachymetry are some of the tests used to diagnose the disease. Treatment of the disease include medicines, laser trabeculoplasty and surgical interventions.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/glaucoma...

Some of the main growth drivers of the pipeline of therapeutics for glaucoma include increasing geriatric population and expenditure on healthcare. New regulations that have increased the medical coverage of glaucoma drugs and increasing incidence of high blood pressure among general population are also expected to contribute to the growth in the pipeline of the disease. Innovations in the drug therapies for glaucoma is another key factor driving the growth of pipeline glaucoma therapeutics.

Request for Table of Content at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/glaucoma...

Some of the major players involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment glaucoma include Allysta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Inc., SENJU Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd., Allergan plc, Laboratoires THEA S.A.S, Gene Signal International SA, Zentiva N.V.
