Alopecia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis - Clinical Trials & Results and Other Developments
Significant growth is expected in the therapeutics pipeline for alopecia in the future mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, genetic cause of the disease which means the disease will run in families, new advances in the gene therapy and other treatment options for the disease, rising demand for male grooming products, and rising awareness among general population about the disease.
Some of the major players involved in the development of drugs for alopecia include Pfizer Inc., Allargan plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Leo Pharma A/S, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Polichem S.A., Berg LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Follicum AB, Legacy Healthcare SA, Neosil, Inc., TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., Incyte Corporation, HairDx, LLC, Samumed LLC., Intrepid Therapeutics, Inc.
