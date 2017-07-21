Pariksha Labs announces 'PARKMATE', an app to manage parking spaces in RWA / Society

PARKMATE is an app based simple tool to manage parking spaces in RWA, Condominium, Gated Complex.

Ashok Barua

09899013375

ashokb@parikshalabs.com

-- The most common cause for conflict within condominium & gated complex is wrong parking. The guards are unable to track the visitor/resident who has wrongly parked the car and the owner of the parking faces hardship. It takes some time trace the visitor and flat and in this time period, the owner has to wait and often gets frustrated.Pariksha Labs have developed 'PARKMATE', a solution to use phones, mobile apps and simple data connectivity to solve this problem and promote friendly living in condominiums and gated complexes.ParkMate helps all users check on car status, parking status, tracks vehicle in/out movement, guest in/out movement and provides valuable data for parking administrators.ParkMate can be used by RWAs to manage condominium, gated complex vehicle movement and parking conflicts. It can also be used by offices and malls to track parking usage and in/out movement.A RWA registers with ParkMate service and provides the data for residents, parking slots, cars, guards, office users and administrators. Each user is provided a login/password to our app based tool. Apps are available for both iOS and Android. Users use the app to manage day to day parking needs.ParkMate is designed to help residents avoid conflicts on parking and to help security and RWA manage parking better. It is one of the first mobile app based solutions for parking management. We are constantly working on integrating new technology to ParkMate and make it super easy to use and navigate.For interested Societies/RWA's etc, Pariksha Labs is offering a 15 day FREE, no commitment based trial to check out the functionality.Pariksha Labs is a leading Software Development & Digital Marketing Company, based in Gurgaon . We are in operations since September 2007 with strong dedicated team of professionals.Our major expertise is Software Development, App Development, Digital & Social Media Marketing etc. Due to highly skilled team of industry experts, we believe in producing work by undergoing rigorous screening process to maximize organizational efficiency. In this competent market-place we thrive on quality and provide complete solutions.