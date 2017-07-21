 
NOA AON Music Gallery On Soundcloud Is The Hub Of Awakening Music

Pavel Stuchlik, the successful personality has redefined the concept of living with awakening music and aphorisms of noa movement. Enjoy his tracks on SoundCloud.
 
 
ATLANTA - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Music and wellness activities are the two modes of relaxation that brings positivity in life. With mankind progressing towards fitness goals, customized music scores are being composed by musicians to make both fitness and music more complementing. This kind of music styles are generally termed as new age music, awakening music or healing tracks. Though different names and distinguishing elements, these genres are oriented to a common goal that is power practitioners with more energy and hold concentration for long. Recently SoundCloud music site is gaining huge prominence in the music gallery of an artist named DJ Pavel.  He is an entrepreneur based on Atlanta and the founder of Atmasphere lifestyle studio and owner of Tomorrow's Vision, the investment company.

Other than excelling in business field, what makes him more famous is his initiative of noa movement and his music gallery NOA/ AON on SoundCloud. Noa movement is the route towards a journey that is powered with spirituality and encourages folks to choose a static way in life. The all or nothing approach in life is the key to success. It is a movement inspired with transformative music. The exemplary compositions on Soundcloud defines DJ Pavel's motive of making his people more energetic and optimistic.

Pavel is a native of Czech and has started celebrating his success as a pro cyclist. With his ventures in entrepreneurship Pavel is directed to transform people with his healing therapies and music. Some of his eventful compositions are "All or Non"- the intro track, "United", "Involution", "London Grammar", "Limitless", "Get Primal", "Be Do Have" and also he has composed various remixes . These tracks portray his DJying skills and mastery over multi-genres like pop, EDM, house music, trance, and anything in between. For all those who want to refresh their mind and boost energy levels, listen to the tracks of NOA/AON on SoundCloud.

To listen all the tracks of NOAON, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/noaaonofficial

