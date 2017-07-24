Under Fire: Diary of an Israeli Commander on the Battlefield

A new book by Lt. Col. Yoni Chetboun from Gefen Publishing House

Under Fire

End

-- Under Fire is Lieutenant colonel (Res.) Yoni Chetboun's first book. Chetboun is a former member of Knesset (MK) and a former member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He was honored with a medal from the Chief of the General staff (IDF) for his service in the army. Yedioth Books, the largest publisher in Israel, published Under Fire in 2016 on the occasion of the ten year anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.The author served as an officer and commander in one of the most turbulent decades in Israel's history. The book tells the story of Israel's struggle against Islamic and Lebanese terror from 1998-2008. It offers the unique perspective of an officer and combatant in the Judea and Samaria, Gaza and Lebanon. The book is both sensitive and incisive in its description of those violent times. It argues that even with significant technological advancements, there is no substitute for the bravery and courage of the soldiers on the front. "Under Fire" is a testimony to the determination of the elite units and infantry battalions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in the face of terror. "This is the way," says Chetboun, "and this is how it should be. This is the role of the army - the soldiers are on the front so that citizens can live peacefully at home."UNDER FIRE IS AVAILABLE NOW!Structure of the Book:Each chapter of the book is dedicated to a significant battle that occurred during his impressive military service. The stories convey the emotions of battle, and provide profound insights into the soul of a soldier. They argue for the relevancy of modern day Zionism and for the belief that terrorism can be defeated.Security Concepts presented in the book:1. Overpowering the enemy, whether in symmetrical or asymmetrical warfare, can only be possible through ground maneuvers within enemy territory in order to create a sense of your presence there. An examination of military history teaches us that no enemy has ever been defeated using air power exclusively (except through the use age of non-conventional weapons). – "The firepower of new technology should support the maneuvers of forces in the battlefield, rather than replace them."2. A drive to defeat terrorism and a clear concept of victory must reemerge in Western military terminology. In the years 2002 - 2005, the Israeli security system, including the IDF and the Shin Bet, proved that suicide terrorism in Judea and Samaria can be defeated. Determined and consistent operations penetrating into densely built-up areas that had been seen as "out of operational bounds" were proven to be effective. The integration of accurate intelligence with the operation of several infantry forces led to the eventual collapse of the organizational system of Islamic terrorism in this region.3. In the war against fundamentalist terrorism, the winner will be the side that is motivated by a clear ideological concept, a belief in the justness of their cause and social-national resilience. The "people's army" model, according to which Israeli civilians from all walks participate in compulsory service and later on the reserves, is proven to be particularly effective in times of stress. The sense of "Fighting for Home" is strong and leads the forces to win at all costs, even when the leadership is somewhat perplexed or indecisive. Particular examples of the "people's army's" advantages can be learned from the War of 1973 (Yom Kippur war) and the Second Lebanon War in 2006.Founder and CEO of Kanaf-Strategy.Lieutenant colonel (res.), former member of Knesset, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.He received a B.A. with honors in policy and strategy from IDC Herzliya. He is studying for an M.A. in business management at the management program (ExMBA) in The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.In the IDF he served as an officer and a commander in the elite Egoz unit. He was awarded the Chief of Staff's medal for his actions in battle during the Second Lebanon War. Today he serves as an infantry battalion commander in the reserves.Between the years 2013 and 2015, he was the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Education Committee. During this time, along with his parliamentary work dealing with security and social improvement, he founded the "Neighborhood Forum" for the promotion of the status of the Israeli social periphery at the national and municipal governmental levels.In his various roles, he gained valuable experience in the management and planning of wide-scope projects with government ministries, local authorities, companies and public institutions.In 2011, he founded Kanaf Strategy. Initially, the company specialized in the analysis of information for its customers. Today, it plans and manages projects with the goal of promoting the most efficient and relevant strategy that matches the goals of the client.Chetboun is a sought after lecturer at public institutions and businesses on the topic of decision making in extraordinary circumstances. His book, "Under Fire" was published by Yediot Books (June 2016) and sold thousands of copies. More Hebrew editions are being printed in addition to new versions being released in English and French.