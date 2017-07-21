Ride Hailing Market worth 276.00 Billion USD by 2025

Ride Hailing Market research report categories the global market by Vehicle Type, Connectivity (Wi-Fi, 4G, 3G, 5G, and V2P, V2N, V2V, V2I), Data Service (Payment, Information, Navigation, Others), Service Type, & by Geography.

Media Contact

Mr. Rohan

1-888-600-6441

***@gmail.com Mr. Rohan1-888-600-6441

End

-- The reportby Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental), Data Service (Navigation, Information, Payment, Others), Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and V2V, V2I, V2P, V2N), Vehicle Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025, The Ride hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.81% from 2017, to reach a market size of USD 276.00 Billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by rising urbanization and declining car ownership.E-hailing is expected to dominate the Ride hailing market. It solves the problem of the first and last mile connectivity for passengers. E-hailing is predominant in urban areas because of declining trend of car ownership and increasing consumer preference. E-hailing significantly reduces waiting time for taxi and provides precise time using GPS. Consumers towards app based e-hailing owing to its user friendliness, focus on better customer service and innovative pricing system.The electric vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric vehicles are expected to catch up with IC engine vehicles, which currently dominate the market. The anticipated development of electric vehicles along with autonomous and self-driving cars are expected to change the Ride hailing market landscape as need of driver for mobility will be vanished. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing market for electric vehicle due to government incentives and increasing supporting infrastructure.Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the Ride hailing market, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in Asia-Pacific market is attributed to wide customer base due to dense population and rising urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India. Factors such as increasing urbanization and rising traffic congestion will drive the demand for Ride hailing services. For countries like India and China, the consumer preference is changing and with the rising population, the need for Ride hailing is increasing in order to cater to the increase in the consumer basket.The Ride hailing market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Ride hailing ecosystem are Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and TomTom NV (The Netherlands)MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. For more information, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.comMarkets and MarketsUNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZMagarpatta city, HadapsarPune, Maharashtra 411013, IndiaPhone : 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com