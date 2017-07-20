News By Tag
Pre-order your copy of our upcoming Guinness World Record Short Story Anthology
And get your name listed in the Anthology as an official record sponsor
We noticed that no one as yet had started making pledges, but we have received donations directly from those who are supporting the initiative. So far, 9 paperback copies have been catered for, 6 as pre-order and 4 as donations, with a few direct messages indicating that more are coming. Yet, they'd rather not pledge on Jumpstarter.
And now we know why. As wonderful as the Jumpstarter campaign is, we've been told that many are unsure how to use the site, and also it would be far easier just to EFT the funds to us directly. So the sponsors are there, but they want another means available to help us reach our goals.
We are therefore setting up a pre-ordering and donation system. We tried at first to use Paypal, but learnt very quickly how unfriendly the Paypal codes are with WordPress, and that it is a headache to set it up. We've researched WordPress and many community forums, and it seems everyone is having the same problems.
Have no fear. Here in South Africa we use Payfast. It allows South Africans to EFT payments to us effortlessly and safely, while international sponsors can use their cards to help us out. Don't worry about the Rand value indicated below; the payment will be converted for you by your location anywhere in the world, I believe.
You can pre-order a copy of the anthology or donate towards the event via our live portal on our website (https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/
(Currency conversion relevant to date of article)
INITIATE SPONSOR
R50 / $3.87 / £2.95: Donate towards the printing for the Guinness World Record Launch Event
NOVICE SPONSOR
R100 / $7.74 / £5.89: Pre-order a digital copy
MASTER SPONSOR
R250 / $19.36 / £14.73 : Pre-order a paperback copy of our Guinness World Record anthology for yourself
HERO SPONSOR
R250 / $19.36 / £14.73 : Donate a copy to the Guinness World Record Launch Event
LEGENDARY SPONSOR
R500 / $38.72 / £29.47 : Pre-order your own copy and Donate a copy to the Launch Event
SUPERHERO SPONSOR
We've been blessed with donators who want to contribute more than allowed by these buttons. For a special donations or greater amount of pre-order copies, please email shaunmjooste@
