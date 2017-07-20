Pre-order your copy of our upcoming Guinness World Record Short Story Anthology

 
July 2017





CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week, we made a very special announcement that we had started a Jumpstarter (SA version of Kickstarter) campaign towards funding our Guinness World Record event, where we need to print 1000 paperback copies of our A4-sized 600-page volume and have them sold before the record can be verified.

We noticed that no one as yet had started making pledges, but we have received donations directly from those who are supporting the initiative. So far, 9 paperback copies have been catered for, 6 as pre-order and 4 as donations, with a few direct messages indicating that more are coming. Yet, they'd rather not pledge on Jumpstarter.

And now we know why. As wonderful as the Jumpstarter campaign is, we've been told that many are unsure how to use the site, and also it would be far easier just to EFT the funds to us directly. So the sponsors are there, but they want another means available to help us reach our goals.

We are therefore setting up a pre-ordering and donation system. We tried at first to use Paypal, but learnt very quickly how unfriendly the Paypal codes are with WordPress, and that it is a headache to set it up. We've researched WordPress and many community forums, and it seems everyone is having the same problems.

Have no fear. Here in South Africa we use Payfast. It allows South Africans to EFT payments to us effortlessly and safely, while international sponsors can use their cards to help us out. Don't worry about the Rand value indicated below; the payment will be converted for you by your location anywhere in the world, I believe.

You can pre-order a copy of the anthology or donate towards the event via our live portal on our website (https://celenicearthpublications.wordpress.com/2017/07/20...). The buttons have been made available on our site's sidebars on some pages too.

(Currency conversion relevant to date of article)

INITIATE SPONSOR

R50 / $3.87 / £2.95: Donate towards the printing for the Guinness World Record Launch Event

NOVICE SPONSOR

R100 / $7.74 / £5.89: Pre-order a digital copy

MASTER SPONSOR

R250 / $19.36 / £14.73 : Pre-order a paperback copy of our Guinness World Record anthology for yourself

HERO SPONSOR

R250 / $19.36 / £14.73 : Donate a copy to the Guinness World Record Launch Event

LEGENDARY SPONSOR

R500 / $38.72 / £29.47 : Pre-order your own copy and Donate a copy to the Launch Event

SUPERHERO SPONSOR

We've been blessed with donators who want to contribute more than allowed by these buttons. For a special donations or greater amount of pre-order copies, please email shaunmjooste@celenicearth.com for a special payment button or link to meet your needs.

Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
Click to Share