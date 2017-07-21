 
Get 40% OFF on the Annual Discount Sale at Vijayalakshmi Silks!

Vijayalakshmi Silks is having their 24th annual discount sale till the 4th of August, 2017, where you can avail upto 40% off on the most exquisite range of silk sarees available at MG Road.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Vijayalakshmi Silks has always been a name synonymous with tradition and heritage. Be it for a wedding, house warming ceremony, or any other auspicious event, Vijayalakshmi Silks is the most prestigious choice, for their exclusive collection of Kanchipurams, Uppadas, Banarasis, Party wear, Bridal wear, Georgettes, Crepes, and Chiffons to mention a few.

Since their inception in 1920, Vijayalakshmi Silks has been consistent with their quality and service, making them a favorite among celebrities and members of royalty. The quality of silk used is unmatched, making the sarees a legacy that can be passed on through generations.

We have some exciting news for all you ladies out there! Vijayalakshmi Silks is having their 24th annual discount sale till the 4th of August, 2017, where you can avail upto 40% off on the most exquisite range of sarees. Incidentally, it collides with one of the biggest and most important festivals celebrated in Karnataka, the Varamahalakshmi festival. On this day, women dress up in their finest ethnic attire and offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi. This Varamahalakshmi festival day, adorn yourself with an exquisite piece from Vijayalakshmi Silks, and make the most of this unbelievable sale.

Weddings are the most important function in any Indian family. It is the time when both young and older women love to dress up in the finest threads, and capture memories for a lifetime. At the sale, you can find the annual wedding saree collection, which is a wedding family's haven where one can experience the magic of traditional Kanchipuram Silk Sarees http://www.vijayalakshmisilks.com/sarees/buy-kanchipuram-..., Designer Silk Sarees and Pure Silk Sarees.

Walk into the MG Road outlet on any day till the 4th of August and treat yourself and your loved ones to the exclusive collection on display. The prices range from as low as Rs 4500 and go upto Rs 2,00,000. Whether it is a gift for someone else or a present to yourself, you are sure to find yourself indulging in an ocean of ethnic affluence. With Vijayalakshmi Silks http://www.vijayalakshmisilks.com, dressing like royalty is no more an option than it is a choice.

