Marketforce to host Water 2017 on 21st & 22nd November in London
Addressing critical questions for the future profitability of the sector, our flagship Water conference will bring together senior executives from companies and regulators alike at the definitive strategic forum for the Water industry.
At Water 2017, attendees build valuable connections and hear from an array of leading speakers who address the key issues within the water industry today. Over the past 14 years, our Water conference series has attracted more than 3,000 attendees, more than 150 senior executives, and over 65 companies.
"An impressive line-up of highly accomplished, engaging and leading edge speakers who really knew their stuff."
- Chief Executive Officer, MOSL
"A good event to discuss market design and creation to promote innovation."
- Head of Abstraction and Upstream, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
"Water provides an excellent platformto network, share ideas and debate how different companies are looking to address the challenges of the major changes underway in the industry."
- Chief Executive Officer, Business Stream
