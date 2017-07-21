 
July 2017





Marketforce to host Water 2017 on 21st & 22nd November in London

Addressing critical questions for the future profitability of the sector, our flagship Water conference will bring together senior executives from companies and regulators alike at the definitive strategic forum for the Water industry.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With the non-domestic retail market opening earlier in 2017 and PR19 rapidly approaching, the present is undoubtedly an exciting time for the UK's water industry.

At Water 2017, attendees build valuable connections and hear from an array of leading speakers who address the key issues within the water industry today. Over the past 14 years, our Water conference series has attracted more than 3,000 attendees, more than 150 senior executives, and over 65 companies.

"An impressive line-up of highly accomplished, engaging and leading edge speakers who really knew their stuff."

- Chief Executive Officer, MOSL

"A good event to discuss market design and creation to promote innovation."

- Head of Abstraction and Upstream, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

"Water provides an excellent platformto network, share ideas and debate how different companies are looking to address the challenges of the major changes underway in the industry."

- Chief Executive Officer, Business Stream

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/water/water-2017?utm...  for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Cherry Terzza
***@marketforce.eu.com
Source:Marketforce Business Media
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
Water, Wholesalers, PR19
Energy
Clerkenwell - London, Greater - England
Events
