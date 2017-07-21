News By Tag
Marketforce to host The Future of Energy Storage on 15th November in London
The Future of Energy Storage shines a light on the transformative potential of storage for the utilities industry.
What can you learn at the Future of Energy Storage?
· How is the growth of storage impacting the UK generation market?
· What effect will the proliferation of electric vehicles have on the energy system?
· How appealing is energy storage as a customer proposition?
· What's the appetite for energy storage from both debt and equity investors?
· How are Ofgem working to ensure a level playing field for storage?
· What steps are BEIS and the NIC taking to maximise the potential of storage for UK plc?
· How are networks facilitating value-stacking and removing obstacles to development?
