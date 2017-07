Marketforce to host The Future of Energy Storage on 15th November in London

The Future of Energy Storage shines a light on the transformative potential of storage for the utilities industry.

Agnieszka Luczak

Agnieszka Luczak

-- Bringing together the regulatory and industry figures making the real decisions in storage, this exciting new event will give delegates the insights and connections they need to make a success of the next great energy transformation.What can you learn at the Future of Energy Storage?· How is the growth of storage impacting the UK generation market?· What effect will the proliferation of electric vehicles have on the energy system?· How appealing is energy storage as a customer proposition?· What's the appetite for energy storage from both debt and equity investors?· How are Ofgem working to ensure a level playing field for storage?· What steps are BEIS and the NIC taking to maximise the potential of storage for UK plc?· How are networks facilitating value-stacking and removing obstacles to development?Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/utilities- energy/ene... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.