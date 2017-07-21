 
Industry News





Marketforce to host The Future of Energy Storage on 15th November in London

The Future of Energy Storage shines a light on the transformative potential of storage for the utilities industry.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing together the regulatory and industry figures making the real decisions in storage, this exciting new event will give delegates the insights and connections they need to make a success of the next great energy transformation.

What can you learn at the Future of Energy Storage?

·         How is the growth of storage impacting the UK generation market?

·         What effect will the proliferation of electric vehicles have on the energy system?

·         How appealing is energy storage as a customer proposition?

·         What's the appetite for energy storage from both debt and equity investors?

·         How are Ofgem working to ensure a level playing field for storage?

·         What steps are BEIS and the NIC taking to maximise the potential of storage for UK plc?

·         How are networks facilitating value-stacking and removing obstacles to development?

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/utilities-energy/ene... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Agnieszka Luczak
***@marketforce.eu.com
Source:Marketforce Business Media
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
