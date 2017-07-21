 
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 12.56 Bn By 2025

Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 12.56 Bn By 2025 – Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Chemotherapy induced neutropenia  Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025" the global Chemotherapy induced neutropenia  market was valued at US$ 7.71 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 12.56 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of  5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Global chemotherapy induced neutropenia market will show significant growth during forecast period due to some factors such as rising incidence of different forms of cancer, extensive R&D activities in development of novel therapeutics and upsurge funding by the government for life threatening disease in developed countries would drive the market growth during forecast period. For the purpose of study market is segmented on the basis of treatment type (antibiotic therapy, colony-stimulating factor therapy, granulocyte transfusion and splenectomy procedure) and geography. It is studied that currently, colony-stimulating factor therapy is preferably used in market because colony-stimulating factor such as granulocyte-CSF (G-CSF) and granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) have ability to stimulate and accelerate the production of one or more cell lines in the bone marrow, furthermore regulatory guidelines recommend prophylactic G-CSF treatment for chemotherapy patients with an overall high risk (≥20%) is driving the growth of G-CSF market globally. In the base year 2016, North America held largest share in global chemotherapy induced neutropenia market, United States held largest market share in North America due to factors such as upsurge funding by government and increase in incidence of different forms of cancer. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will show highest growth during forecast period due to increasing healthcare awareness and increasing prevalence of different forms of cancer would fuel market growth.


Browse the full report Chemotherapy induced neutropenia Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/chemotherapy-induc...

Market Competition Assessment:

The Chemotherapy induced neutropenia market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Amgen, Apotex, Baxter International, Biogenomics Limited, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reddy's Laboratory, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and other.

Key Market Movements:

–  Factors such as rising incidence of different forms of cancer, extensive research and development activities and upsurge funding by the government for treatment are expected to drive the growth of chemotherapy induced neutropenia market during forecast period.

– However, some factors such as lower healthcare awareness in some developing countries, lack of medication availability in most poor income countries may negatively impacting the growth of chemotherapy induced neutropenia market.

Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith,
Designation: Global Sales Manager
Phone: +1-800-361-8290 FREE
Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE,
CA 95103
E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

