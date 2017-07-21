News By Tag
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 12.56 Bn By 2025
Credenceresearch.com has announced the addition of "Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 12.56 Bn By 2025 – Credence Research" Market Research Report to their Database.
Market Insights
Global chemotherapy induced neutropenia market will show significant growth during forecast period due to some factors such as rising incidence of different forms of cancer, extensive R&D activities in development of novel therapeutics and upsurge funding by the government for life threatening disease in developed countries would drive the market growth during forecast period. For the purpose of study market is segmented on the basis of treatment type (antibiotic therapy, colony-stimulating factor therapy, granulocyte transfusion and splenectomy procedure) and geography. It is studied that currently, colony-stimulating factor therapy is preferably used in market because colony-stimulating factor such as granulocyte-
hemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market
Market Competition Assessment:
The Chemotherapy induced neutropenia market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Amgen, Apotex, Baxter International, Biogenomics Limited, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reddy's Laboratory, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and other.
Key Market Movements:
– Factors such as rising incidence of different forms of cancer, extensive research and development activities and upsurge funding by the government for treatment are expected to drive the growth of chemotherapy induced neutropenia market during forecast period.
– However, some factors such as lower healthcare awareness in some developing countries, lack of medication availability in most poor income countries may negatively impacting the growth of chemotherapy induced neutropenia market.
