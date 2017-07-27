News By Tag
Customised Corporate Gifts Singapore
At our company, we understand that one size does not necessarily ﬁts all. Thus, we give clients the freedom of customizing items to suit their preferences. We have a product development team and Sales Rep with years of experience, who worked with clients of all diﬀerent types of industries, and providing the best solutions for them. Take a look at some of the customized products that we have manufactured for our clients.
About Gift and Paper:
The Gift & Paper Company has been specializing in the custom design and manufacturing of Notebook, Leather ware, Electronic & IT products, Bags & Pouches, Spa & Bath products, Glassware, Paper Products since 1999.
We provide uniquely designed products with our vast experiences in product design and development that suited clients' marketing objectives and campaign. Our services includes consultation , conceptualization and design of products to meet marketing objectives and budget
For more information about the company, visit the website (http://www.giftandpaper.com/
Tel: +65 6268 9931 Email : sales@giftandpaper.com
