 
News By Tag
* Customized Gifts
* Customized Gifts Singapore
* Corporate Gifts Singapore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Yishun
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Customised Corporate Gifts Singapore

 
YISHUN, Singapore - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Have an idea of what you need, but nothing seems to ﬁt perfectly?

At our company, we understand that one size does not necessarily ﬁts all. Thus, we give clients the freedom of customizing items to suit their preferences.  We have a product development team and Sales Rep with years of experience, who worked with clients of all diﬀerent types of industries, and providing the best solutions for them. Take a look at some of the customized products that we have manufactured for our clients.

https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/zwHv8K61Y8QJGK



About Gift and Paper:

The Gift & Paper Company has been specializing in the custom design and manufacturing of Notebook, Leather ware, Electronic & IT products, Bags & Pouches, Spa & Bath products, Glassware, Paper Products since 1999.

We provide uniquely designed products with our vast experiences in product design and development that suited clients' marketing objectives and campaign. Our services includes consultation , conceptualization and design of products to meet marketing objectives and budget

For more information about the company, visit the website (http://www.giftandpaper.com/).

Tel: +65 6268 9931      Email : sales@giftandpaper.com

Contact
Deborah Tan
sales@giftandpaper.com
End
Source:
Email:***@giftandpaper.com Email Verified
Tags:Customized Gifts, Customized Gifts Singapore, Corporate Gifts Singapore
Industry:Retail
Location:Yishun - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 27, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share