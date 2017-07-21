Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market- Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast to

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Autologous stem-cell transplantation (also known as autogeneic, autogenic, or autogenous stem-cell transplantation or auto-SCT) is the autologous transplantation of stem cells—which is, transplantation in which the undifferentiated cells or stem cells (cells from which other types of cells develop) are taken from a person, accumulated, and given back to the same person later. Even though it is most often executed by means of hematopoietic stem cells (antecedent of cells that forms blood) in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, in some cases cardiac cells are used productively to fix the damages due to heart attacks. Stem cell transplantation can be of two types - Autologous stem-cell transplantation and allogenic stem cell transplantation. In the later, the recipient and the donor of stem cells are dissimilar people. In a good number of allogeneic transplants, the stem cells are taken from a donor whose cell type matches closely with the patient's cell type. The best donor in allogenic stem cell transplantation is an immediate family member, generally a brother or sister. If the patient does not have a match in his/her family, a donor may be found from the public. This is often called a MUD or matched unrelated donor transplant. This type of transplant (MUD) is generally riskier.Autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market TaxonomyOn the basis of application, the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market is classified into:· Neurodegenerative diseases· Cardiovascular diseases· Cancer and autoimmune diseases· Skin transplantation· Infectious diseaseA primary driver for this market is the worldwide increase in occurrence of diabetes and cancer, across all age groups. Furthermore, increasing old-age population is another driver, which is anticipated to create a high growth scenario for the market.Alternatively, factors restraining the market are complications and risks associated with the treatment including diarrhea, nausea, hair loss, vomiting, severe infections, infertility, and heart complications.Increasing prevalence of cancer will drive the overall autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies marketAccording to a report by National Cancer Institute, in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. alone. Moreover, it was also noted that around 595,690 people died from the disease in the same year. Autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies is likely to become one of the preferred treatment for cancer. As the prevalence of cancer is rising at a considerable rate, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.North America, followed by Europe accounted for the major share of the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market. This is due to minimization of risks related with the treatment. Moreover, the demand for these treatments is high due to their ability to cure a significant number of infectious diseases. Autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies do not need an outside donor; therefore the treatment is less infectious and convenient. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the maximum growth in the forecast period. The demand in this region will be lead by countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The demand is likely to grow as autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies aid in the efficient management of cardiovascular diseases as well. Growing healthcare infrastructure as well as encouraging tax and reimbursement procedures is also expected to help in the growth of the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market in the Asia Pacific.Key players in the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market are investing heavily in their research and development activities so as to gain an upper hand in the market. Some of the major players operating in the market are NeoStem, Inc., Aastrom Biosciences, Fibrocell Science, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Regeneus Ltd., and Dendreon Corporation.