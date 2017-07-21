 
News By Tag
* Bad Breath Treatment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center is offering Effective Bad Breath Treatment

Based in New Delhi, India, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center offers advanced treatments for Halitosis or bad breath at surprisingly affordable prices.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Bad Breath Treatment

Industry:
Health

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center is a renowned and specialized dental practice that offers a comprehensive range of dental treatments at affordable costs. Based in New Delhi, India, it has been serving dental patients with efficiency and expertise for over four decades. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced dental specialists in the fields of Prosthodontics and Endodontics.

Replying to queries regarding available treatments one of the clinic's senior dental experts commented, "We are hailed as the best dental care center for bad breath treatment in India. Halitosis, commonly known as bad breath is a dental problem that needs immediate and careful treatment. We restore oral health through proper diagnosis and prevent further tooth decay."

At Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center dental patients can avail low-cost dental care packages and customized dental treatment packages for every patient. Each dental package is devised after thorough discussion with patients, evaluation of patient's cosmetic needs, age, medical health status and budget.

Elaborating further on the dental services the senior dental expert has added, "Apart from best in class Halitosis care in Delhi, we offer a whole range of aesthetic dentistry services such as teeth whitening, veneers, bonding, cosmetic fillings, cosmetic recontouring, dental implants and crowns, and bridges."

From tooth replacement and orthodontics to root canal treatment and smile makeover, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center offers a massive range of competitively priced dental treatments. It even facilitates dental tourism so people from abroad or other parts of the country can come and stay here for dental treatments.

About Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center

Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Clinic Center is a highly reputed dental practice offering exceptional dental treatments at reasonable charges. It endeavors to offer treatments that enhance both health and beauty of teeth so that everyone can smile with full confidence. It excels in offering Bad Breath Treatment. No matter whether it is gum infection or tooth decay causing bad breath this dental clinic chalks out the best treatments for treating root causes to Halitosis.

Contact Information

Dr. Garg's Multispecialty Dental Clinic Center

Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,

New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.

Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541

Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/bad-breath-treatment.html
End
Source:Dental Clinic Delhi
Email:***@dental-clinic-delhi.com Email Verified
Tags:Bad Breath Treatment
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dr Garg Dental Clinic Delhi PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share