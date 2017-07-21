 
Bershka presents the new AW17 season Key Looks for Man & Woman

Bershka presents the new AW17 season Key Looks for Man & Woman
 
AMMAN, Jordan - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bershka MAN

Worship of the 80's and 90's universe. This is the Bershka Man proposal for the AW17 season. The best of the latest decades mix with the current trends, creating a result of a very eclectic set of looks. The sport influence, the goth inspiration, the grunge details and washes, the tailored silhouettes and the new textures suggest, together, a dynamic streetwear that breaks all of the patterns.

Bershka WOMAN

Originality in its utmost splendour. Today's most surprising trends are infected with Bershka's urban personality to create unique looks. Bright colours, sophisticated shapes and gleaming materials reflect an increasingly prevalent need for expression. This AW17 season, the mix & match concept ramped up to luxury levels sends a message loud and clear: individualism is irremediably cool.



mai bino
Source:TRACCS
