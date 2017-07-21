 
News By Tag
* Music
* Kickstarter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Eva Kano 1st Ukulele Jazz Album, "New Chapter" Unique Jazz Album With Ukulele Music 

Crowdfunding Campaign for Musical Talent Eva Kano's Unique Songs, This is the first ukulele jazz vocal album ever!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Music
Kickstarter

Industry:
Music

Location:
Manhattan - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With artist Eva Kano set to explore the beauty of the sounds of the ukulele,music lovers around the world are anticipating a unique album titled aptly as "New Chapter". This is easily the first jazz vocal album with the original sounds of the ukulele lending a touch of beauty to the soulful melodies and skilled vocal talent of Eva. The jazz musicians supporting this album play at all the leading clubs of NY. Eva shares 4 standard jazz songs and 4 of her original compositions on this album. Help make Eva's unique musical contribution reach the corners of the world. Support this musical talent with a rare gift for translating the melodious sounds of the ukulele to a magical musical composition.

Eva and her musical team need US $6000 to take this album to the shelves and into your living rooms and on your radios and televisions. Support this unique musical contribution for its magical jazz and soothing melodies that bring the ukulele alive. An American Jazz vocalist talented at not just the ukulele but also the piano and the guitar, Eva was born in Tokyo, Japan. The jazz musician played the piano at age 4  and was a trained singer at high school. Earning a BFA degree in Jazz Performance from City   College of New York, Eva has a rare musical talent which deserves to blossom. Help Eva's unique music and her voice reach the masses.

With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/425964447/eva-kano-1...

Media Contact
Mrs. Eva Kano 
***@evakano.com
End
Source:Eva Kano 1st Ukulele Jazz Album, "New Chapter"
Email:***@evakano.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share