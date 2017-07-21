News By Tag
Eva Kano 1st Ukulele Jazz Album, "New Chapter" Unique Jazz Album With Ukulele Music
Crowdfunding Campaign for Musical Talent Eva Kano's Unique Songs, This is the first ukulele jazz vocal album ever!
Eva and her musical team need US $6000 to take this album to the shelves and into your living rooms and on your radios and televisions. Support this unique musical contribution for its magical jazz and soothing melodies that bring the ukulele alive. An American Jazz vocalist talented at not just the ukulele but also the piano and the guitar, Eva was born in Tokyo, Japan. The jazz musician played the piano at age 4 and was a trained singer at high school. Earning a BFA degree in Jazz Performance from City College of New York, Eva has a rare musical talent which deserves to blossom. Help Eva's unique music and her voice reach the masses.
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in with contributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.
